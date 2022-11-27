In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Metha J. Davis and Mehta J. Davis to Samantha Faw; lot 30 section 3 Woodcreek development PB 8 101 Long Hill; $200.
– Amanda Dawson Michalowski to W. Mei Investments, LLC; tract one 0.073 acres and tract two tract Mount Airy; $210.
– Estate of Marvin Clayton Faw Sr,, Oscar L. Riley III and Marvin Calyton Faw Sr. to J & E Properties of NC, LLC; executors tract one tract and tract two lot 4 block 6 Oakwood Estate PB 7 54 deed Stewarts Creek estate of Marvin Clayton Faw Sr file 22 E 481; $292.
– Bridget Nicole Key, Bridget Key Hall and William Shane Hall to Karl Gmeiner and Morgan Gmeiner; lot 14 Veterans Housing Development PB 3 101; $330.
– Estate of John Russell Sheets, Jonathan Sheets, Lorna Sheets, Brittany Sheets and John Russell Sheets to Jonathan Sheets; 1.949 acres tract one PB 16 75 Longhill; $0.
– Estate of Patricia Lynne Sheets, Jonathan Sheets, Lorna Sheets, Brittany Sheets and Patricia Lynne Sheets to Brittany Sheets; three acres Pilot; $0.
– David A. Straight and Gayle Jackson Straight to Charles Michael Buckey and Emily Leigh Buckey; first tract nine acres and second tract 20 acres and third tract lot 10 Maggie B. Miller property PB 11 176 Stewarts Creek; $1,070.
– Troy Lee Payne Jr., Rebecca M. Payne, Scott A. Rigney and Mary Linda Foy Rigney to Gerald Anthony Stern and Eileen Ann Stern; tract one 54/100 acres and tract two tract Westfield; $1,040.
– James Ricky Wilson and Barbara Wilson to Lonnie Mack Russell Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Russell; tract one lots 30-37 and tract two portion of lot 27 and all of lots 28-29 and portion of lot 30 block A Graves Heights development PB 3 158 332 E. Wilson Street Mount Airy; $130.
– Rebecca Lynn Russell and Lonnie Mack Russell Jr. to Augustine Properties, LLC; tract one lots 30-37 and tract two portion of lot 27 and all of lots 28-29 and portion of lot 30 block A Graves Heights development PB 3 158 332 E. Wilson Street Mount Airy; $160.
– Chad Strongheart Macneilly and Michelle Manuela Macneilly to William Shane Hall and Bridget K. Hall; tract Elkin; $624.
– Quinn Mcleod Huggins to Teddy D. Long and Patricia N. Long; 12.796 acres 957 Burcham Road; $15.
– Ryan Alexander Atkins to Camryn Cooke Cornell and Michael Rhys Spurlin Parker; 2.37 acres Mount Airy; $344.
– Vance Franklin Shinault Jr. to Tim Creed and Karen Creed; 8.34 acres PB 12 54-55 and 73-74 Eldora 189 Little Rock Trail Ararat; $0.
– Rhonda Gail McGirt, Robert David McGirt, Freddy Dean Mabe and Megan L. Mabe to Fleta Mabe Lankford and Tammy L. Sicignano; tract Westfield; $0.
– Deborah Lynn Dupree and Billy Dupree Jr. to Flete Mabe Lankford and Tammy L. Sicignano; quitclaim deed tract Westfield; $0.
– Ryan Michael Herndon and Lauren S. Herndon to Jonathan Todd Hendren and Cassie Leann Hendren; lot 8 block Victoria Heights subdivision PB 4 56 Elkin; $514.
– Dolatrai C. Patel and Regina K. Patel to Stephanie Brook Noonkester and Samuel Dillon Noonkester; .47 acre lot 29 Snow Hill subdivision Dobson; $286.
– Elkin Land Comp,., LLC. and Elkin Land Co, LLC to Keychain Capital Investments, LLC; 2.011 acres Elkin; $378.
– Rodney Keith Brown and Mary Louise Brown to Cory J. Holder and Charlotte G. Holder; lot 12 Oxbow Rancho PB 8 93 Mount Airy; $718.
– Chapin G. Williams to Alejandra Carrasco Castellanos and Lenin A. Ruiz; 0.373 acres lot 16 section 7 Town & Country Woods PB 8 100 Mount Airy; $398.
– Robert W. Stewart to Deborah I. Stewart; condominium deed unit 4-B Pilot Echo Condominiums bk 1 110-113 Pilot; $0.
– Robert W. Stewart and Deborah I. Stewart to Samuel J. Marsh, Daniel Isaac Marsh and David Jonathan Caudle; condominium deed unit 4-B Pilot Echo Condominiums bk 1 110-113 Pilot; $0.
– Danny Hernandez Banda and Tania Maldonado to Swift Stop, Inc.; 0.530 acres PB 41 81 Mount Airy; $660.
– James W. Partin, Susan S. Partin, Sarah P. Muller, Kathy P. Moore, Mark Moore and Amy E. Tayloe to John Eidson; tract two tract; $150.
– Estate of Dwight Eldridge Marshall, Brenda M. Joyce, Charles Joyce and Dwight Eldridge Marshall to James W. Partin; lot 2 Possum Trot Valley PB 8 39 estate of Dwight Eldridge Marshall file 21 1079; $160.
– Ladonna D. Goins to Betty Epperson Wilhite; lots 25-26 Old Granite Hills and lots 31-32 New Granite Hills PB 1 174 Mount Airy; $70.
– Estate of Douglas Mickey Jones Supplemental Family Agreement, Charles Anthony Jones, Douglas Mickey Jones, Angela Jones McHone, Michael Dale McHone, Jewel Annette Lasater, John Christopher Mitchell, Angela Wall Mitchell, Matthew Foster Cutler, Angel Davis, Darren Wesley Cutler and John Harley Cutler to Adrian James Owens; 2.000 acres tract two Blue Byrd subdivision Bryan estate of Douglas Mickey Jones file 17 E 631; $0.
– Allen J. Lovill Trust Agreement, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill and Allen J. Lovill to Glen Alan Hutchison and Marina Lee Hutchison; 1.58 acres tract one lot 16 and a portion of lot 17 PB 5 32 Mount Airy; $50.
– David L. Stike and Suzanne Hillin to Patricia Burcham; lot 8 Carolina Ridge development PB 13 78 Bryan; $310.
– Johnny Lynn Cox and Frankie G. Cox to Gary Wayne Quesinberry and Angela W. Quesinberry; 3.96 acres South Westfield; $37.
– Phyllis J. Hiatt to Donna Easter; 1.00 acres Mount Airy; $94.
– Raynelle Hamblin, Donna Hamlin, Van Hamlin, Patty Hull, Danny Hull, David Bennett and Joyce Bennett to David Bennett, Joyce Bennett and Rylan Bennett; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– CMH Homes, Inc. to Austin Mills and Karlie White; 3.469 acres; $606.
– Estate of Carl Ellison Dunning, Jeffrey L. Dunning, Carol Ellison Dunning, James Michael Dunning, Jenny H. Dunning, Amy Carol Dunning Snow and Brant Wayne Snow to John Wertman Jr.; lot 30 section 2 Peakland Place PB 9 118 Mount Airy; $640.
– Cecrest Limited Partnership, Holland Living Trust and Betsy H. Rowan to Harold Aldean Snow and Penny C. Snow; tract one 91.508 acres tract two 86/100 acres Bryan; $1,400.
– Marion Land Company, Inc. to Mario Alberto Flores Vazquez, Jose Flores Garay, Maricela Banda Vazquez and Leonardo Flores Vazquez; 13.06 acres; $530.
– Estate of William Paul Billings Sr., William Paul Billings Jr. and William Paul Billings Sr to WPBJ Holdings, LLC; two tracts Elkin; $0.
– Chestnut Woods, LLC to Jean Marie Luginbuhl and Silvana Pietrosemoli; 0.317 acres Bryan; $0.
– Estate of Randall A. Lynch, Carol Nelson, Richard Bazzar and Randall A. Lynch to Jackie Euell Harris Jr. and Sandra K. Harris; three tracts estate of Randall A. Lynch; $310.
– Elizabeth M. Wilshere to Nancy Phelps; 1.682 acres tract one PB 37 105 Shoals; $420.
– McCormick Family of NC, LLC and McCormick Family, LLC to Dobson Trucking, LLC; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
-Kevin Franklin Johnson to Noah Blake Hutchens; 3.50 acres; $52.
-Paula D. Sheets to Jason W. Sheets; quitclaim deed lot 4 Cross Creek Country Club Inc.
– Rafael Escutia Bueno to Deyanira Rivas Castillo; tract Mount Airy; $36.
– Laurie McGee to Mark Towe; 5.20 acres PB 24 87 Mount Airy; $32.
– Walker Willis Revels to Donald Bradley Brady; lots 65-66 Cora J. Herring lands PB 1 106 Mount Airy; $130.
– Stone Peak Investments, LLC to Jonathan Javier Merced Garcia; 0.4 acres Elkin; $268.
– Milford N. Sawyers and Sonya Sawyers to J & E Properties of NC, LLC; quitclaim deed 925 sq ft lot 2-3 section 6 Oakwood Estates PB 7 54 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Freddie Ann Chilton to Jordan Koehler; 36.092 acres PB 41 181 Pilot; $500.
– Stephanie Miller Grogan to David Keith Venable; tract one 10.426 aceres PB 5 41 tract two tract South Westfield; $740.
– Becky Collins Draughn and Jeffrey D. Draughn to Juan Cabrera Gonzalez and Amalia Correa Montoya; 7.887 acres Dobson; $160.
– Ricky D. Hardy and Cathy W. Hardy to Hardy Farms of NC, LLC; three tracts Dobson; $0.