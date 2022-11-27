The last few days of November

Only a few more days and November will be over. It is hard to believe the season of Christmas is only one month from now. As the month of November comes to a close, let us keep the spirit of Thanksgiving alive and do not allow the Christmas rush to snatch it away. Please keep that attitude of thanks and praise for every day of life, for family and friends and all the blessings we receive and enjoy.

Hard freezes as November ends

Indian Summer is coming to an end and the nights are becoming frosty. The hard freezes are not far away. Ice in the mud holes will be a morning event. All cool weather vegetables will benefit from hard freezes and suffer no ill effects because they are protected with a layer of crushed leaves. It will not be very long until the ground will be cold enough for snow to fall and stick to the ground. Who knows, we may have a white Christmas!

Sunday will be the first day of Advent

Sunday, Nov. 28, will be the first Sunday of Advent which begins the time of preparation of the season of Christmas. It is time to place the Moravian star on the porch and keep it lit all night every night until the Day of Epiphany which occurs on Friday, Jan. 6. As you get out your Christmas decorations, unpack your lighted Christmas candles and light them each night as Advent season begins on Sunday. As we begin the holy season of Advent, the illuminated candles and Moravian star lights the way to celebrate the birth of Jesus and acknowledges the fact that he is the light of the world.

Poinsettias in supermarkets and stores

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the poinsettias are on display in garden centers, supermarkets, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Food Lion, Lowe’s Foods, Harris Teeter, nurseries and hardwares. Poinsettias come in colors of red, white, pink, orange and mint green. Purchase them in large containers so you can adorn them with bows and Christmas foil with large bows. Christmas ornaments can also be placed on them. They are tropical so keep them in a warm place away from direct sunlight. Water lightly once a week.

Christmas cactus are in full bloom

Unlike poinsettias that have to be pampered, the Christmas cactus thrives on the front porch all summer and prepares itself for Christmas all year long and rewards us with colorful blooms just before Christmas as they spend late autumn, winter and early spring in the semi-sunny living room. All they need is some good cactus medium, a small drink of water each week and a few tablespoons of Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month. After they finish their blooms, remove them when they begin to fall off.

It is cane time for the rose bushes

Prepare the roses for winter by pruning back the long canes and dead heading all spent blooms and hips. Dig around the base of the bushes and apply a cup full of Rose-Tone organic rose food and a layer of crushed leaves around the base of the roses. Cutting back the canes will prevent ice and snow damage and improve the appearance of the bushes.

Simplicity in a pot of fresh collards

Now that the Thanksgiving meals are over, it’s time for some down to earth nutrition from a bowl of fresh collard greens, touched by the frost and sweetened by its influence. Collards perform well in the acid soil of the Piedmont, but the coastal loamy soil of the Coastal Plains in northeastern and Southern North Carolina is where collards grow as large as hedge bushes. In Dunn they till and grow some of the largest collards in the state and some people even produce them in their front yards. Northampton County also produces some hefty collards. My mother and grandmother cooked plenty of collards during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. On the days after Thanksgiving, the supper meal would be collards seasoned with ham bone, yellow cornbread and pinto beans. Across the Roanoke River in Roanoke Rapids the sidewalks, parking lots as well as service stations were lined with the greenery of collards. Area farmers sold collard heads in front of stores and businesses. The huge collard heads sold for between a dollar to a dollar and a half per collard head.

Getting darker early; staying dark longer

Daylight Savings Time ended earlier this month and we lost an hour of daylight and we are still losing a minute each evening and that adds up to plenty of darkness. There is a light at the end of the tunnel because after Dec. 21, we will begin to see a minute more of daylight each evening. It will be about six weeks before we can see much difference.

A hydrogen peroxide perk for winter overs

For a little extra energy and a quick pepper upper for plants wintering over in the home, add a few drops of hydrogen peroxide to the water before pouring on the plants each week as you water plants. An ounce per gallon is not too much.

An easy snack for winter birds

This is an easy snack for birds that will visit your lawn this late autumn and winter. Mix a jar of peanut butter with a jar of yellow corn meal and a jar of bird seed. Fill a foil pie pan with this mix and place it on the lawn near the bird bath.

Decorating with colorful holly and ivy

“The holly and the ivy, when they are both fully grown. Of all the trees that grow in the wood, the holly wears the crown.” “The holly bears a berry as red as any blood. And Mary bore sweet Jesus to do all sinners good.” “The holly bears a bark as bitter as any gall. Mary bore sweet Jesus, For to redeem us all.” Holly and ivy are both evergreens and have long been traditional decorations of Christmas.

Jolly holly

“But give me holly, bold and jolly. Prickly shining holly; pluck me holly leaf and berry For Christmas when we make

merry.”- Christina Rossetti. Check the Garden Plot next week for more about the holly and the ivy as we usher in the season of Christmastime.

Making a bowl of sweet carrot ambrosia

With the Christmas holidays less than a month away, this is an unusual recipe for ambrosia with a new twist of vegetables as well as fruits. The grated carrots give this ambrosia added texture. You will need one small bag of carrots (grated), one can crushed pineapple, (drained), two cups miniature marshmallows, one cup flaked coconut, one small jar red maraschino cherries, one cup chopped green seedless grapes, one cup golden raisins, four tablespoons sugar, one tablespoon orange extract, one cup of sour cream, one tablespoon vanilla extract. Wash, peel and grate carrots in blender in grate mode, mix all other ingredients and chill in the refrigerator overnight. After serving, keep the ambrosia in refrigerator.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Practice What You Preach.” A preacher once asked an actor why he had such a large audience, while he as a preacher had such a small congregation at his church. The actor told the preacher, “I act as if I believe what I say, while you preach as if you do not believe what you preach.”

“Downhill Drive!”Angry customer: “I thought you said this was a good car. It won’t go uphill.” Used car dealer: “I said, on the level, it’s a good car.”

“Night owl student.” Student: “I’m very tired, I was up until midnight doing my homework.” Teacher: “At what time did you begin?” Student: “At 11:55 p.m.”