Marriages

November 27, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Marvin Brent Hutchens, 66, of Surry County to Debbie Louanne Farris, 65, of Surry County.

– Chapen Dakota Leftwich, 28, of Surry County to Kaitlyn Marie Phillips, 21, of Hart County, Georgia.

– Jonah Rufus Tate, 63, of Surry County to Vicki Lynn Donaldson, 48, of Surry County.

– Charlie Chavez Rubio, 23, of Surry County to Esther Margarita De La Rosa, 20, of Surry County.

– Adam Shane Cassada, 36, of Wilkes County to Vanessa Faithe Morgan, 36, of Charleston County, South Carolina.

– Matthew Archie Mayes, 24, of Surry County to Jensen Korrine McHone, 21, of Surry County.