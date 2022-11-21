Mountain Park Mountaineers

Student Council Representatives from left, Diana Nava, Brinley Dollyhite, Raygan Shores and Bryson Gage.

“The Future of the World is in Our School” is displayed on staff t-shirts as a reminder, and it also represents a tenet or principle at Mountain Park Elementary School. Thus, Mountain Park Mountaineers/students are regularly given opportunities to learn and practice leadership skills. Character Development curriculum is a part of weekly Guidance class with Salley. Character Development involves leadership traits for each month, like being self-aware, accountable, and learning about resilience. The “Climber Leader” of the month is chosen for each month’s character trait. The Leader of the Month is chosen by his or her teacher for exemplifying that character trait. Then these students enjoy the reward of going out to eat “Pizza with their Principal”, Matt Scott.

Students at Mountain Park are also taught supplemental leadership lessons in their classroom that include writing and drawing in their Leadership Journal. The Leadership Journal is new this year, and students are proud to show off their journals and what they have been working on during their Leadership Lessons. Classroom Teachers also give their students leadership opportunities, taking on responsibilities in their classrooms. These jobs may include: fifth graders being responsible for raising and lowering the Flag each day, as well as line leader, door holders, materials managers, table washers, and word wizards. In addition, students in other grades take charge by serving as: teacher assistant, door opener, team captain, chair monitor, and student helper.

Mountain Park is also fortunate to have a great group of student leaders on their Student Council. They represent the third, fourth and fifth grade classes. They help with planning school events and activities, some of which have been “Start with Hello Week”, and “Red Ribbon Week”. Start with Hello week serves to encourage students to treat everyone with kindness, and to promote inclusion, so that no one feels left out. The Student Council helped with making signs and planning the Spirit Week for Start with Hello and the Spirit Days for Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week promotes a bully-free and drug-free philosophy. Future endeavors for the Student Council will involve serving our community and our school. At Mountain Park each student has the potential and the drive to be a leader. Faculty and staff hope to help their students grow into exceptional individuals and leaders, armed with the knowledge and experience to chase down any dream they may have.