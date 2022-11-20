In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Danny W. Hull and Patricia B. Hull to Martin Zavala Flores; tract Stewarts Creek; $304.
– Estate of Kenneth Ray Marion, Estate of Anthony Eugene Davis, Blenda M. Arbuthnot, Barton W. Arbuthnot, Diana S. Felts, James Lee Flets, David Wayne Marion, Betty Lou Marion, Kenneth Ray Marion, Christopher Collin Marion, Melissa Nicole Marion, Kristie Black, Jimmy Ray Black Jr., Anthony Eugene Davis and Vickie Suess Davis to Fidel Ortega Baltazar; tract Franklin estate Kenneth Ray Marion and estate of Anthony Eugene Davis; $189.
– Deanna McHone to Mark S. Murphy and Joyce M. Murphy; lot 7 section 4 Knollwood subdivision PB 12 187 Stewarts Creek; $402.
– S&E Properties, LLP, S&E Properties, LLC and Sarah Stevens to Diaz Remodeling, LLC; 0.275 acres lot 7 PB 1 59 Mount Airy; $120.
– Bonnie B. Hodges to Cheryl D. Haynes; 2.53 acres Franklin; $22.
– Nancy R. Bunker and Wade C. Bunker to Bobbie Dorene Bunker; lot 36 Meadow Creek Manor subdivision PB 7 95 Mount Airy; $0.
– Jonathan Robert Spurlin to Alek Cole Fargis and Cortni Morgan S. Fargis; lot 29 section 4 Knollwood subdivision PB 12 186 Stewarts Creek; $423.
– CMH Homes, Inc. and Erin Sobe to William Parker and Rashina Parker; 15,583 sq ft lot 23 and 16,458 sq ft lot 24 Deerfield subdivison PB 9 129 and PB 11 49; $490.
– Michael V. Marion and Tonda S. Marion to Alonso Zamudio Coria and Grecia Valle Zamudio; 0.86 acres lot 48-51 Millseat section 3 Eldora; $45.
– Heidi Annette Thompson and Neil McDowell Thompson to Jolo Brands, LLC; 69.748 acres PB 41 180 Rockford; $780.
– Robert Brent Smith to Scott Lee Pike and Jeffery Scott Linville; tract south Westfield; $36.
– Estate of Raleigh McMillian Jr., Estate of Junior McMillian, Estate of Rawley McMillian Jr., Barry McMillian, Cheryl McMillian, Randall McMillian, Jeffrey McMillian, Vicky McMillian, Anna Burford, James Eric Linville, Amy Linville, Raleigh Joseph McMillian, Christina McMillian, Rawley McMillian Jr. and Junior McMillian to Monarch Investment Group, LLC; lots 22-23 Hillcrest PB 1 33 Mount Airy estate of Raleigh McMillian Jr. file 21 E 687; $130.
– Linda T. Tolbert and Carl A. Tolbert to Sandy T. Gwyn and Richard Scott Gwyn; 0.255 acres PB 41 184 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Lawrence Wilson Laxton Jr. Trust, Lawrence Wilson Laxton Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement, Evaline Jeannette Anna Laxton Trust, Evaline Jeannette Anna Laxton Revocable Trust Agreement, Lawrence Wilson Laxton Jr. and Evaline Jeannette Anna Laxton to Thomas E. Winstead Jr.; tract one lots 1-2 and tract two lot 8-10 Sunset Park PB 1 76 Elkin; $524.
– M2 D2 Properties, LLC to Donald Ivan Eash and Donna Mae Eash; unit 206 Spencers Lofts Condominiums bk 360-365 and parking spaces 4-5 bk 1 363 Mount Airy; $0.
– Bernabe Grande and Ma Eugenia Cruz Grande to Loreto Grande Cruz; lot 6 section 1 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 77 Stewarts Creek; $46.
– Roy R. Mitchell and Michelle D. Mitchell to TRS Farms, LLC; tract one 26.135 acres and tract two 1.64 acres; $600
– Walker W. Revels to Ilha Azul Enterprises, Inc.; lot 20 block 7 Highland Park PB 1 28 Mount Airy; $140.
– Kimberly Parks Seipel and Joseph Parks Seipel to Chip, Ball and Ard Properties, LLC; tract Elkin; $330.
– Joseph F. Pyles and Jo Ann Pyles to Walter C. Hawkins Jr. and Shelby S. Hawkins; lot 89 section 4 Greenfield subdivision PB 8 73 183 Holly Avenue Mount Airy; $200.
– David Ray Johnson and Donna M. Johnson to Ronald F. Moorefield; 4.789 acres tract two; $0.
– Amy C. Pace to Eva Bach and Ryan Richard Woods; tract one 15.358 acres and tract two 21.461 acres; $1,386.
– Melina Hope Solomon to Ann J. Rogers; 3.696 acres PB 41 183 Westfield; $28.
– John M. Hunter and Ginger Hunter to Susan H. Shelton and Kenneth Shelton; 1.030 acres; $0.
– Rebecca Penn and James Penn to PM Builders, Inc. and Moses Builders, Inc.; lot 3 block A G O Graves property PB 4 58 Mount Airy; $60.
– John Clayton Lamb and Patty J. Lamb to Maclin A. Alvarez and Sagrario Alvarez Salvador; 1.133 acres PB 39 89 Eldora; $527.
– Hilda G. Holsclaw and Lawrence E. Holsclaw to Kerry Zane Horton and Freedom Hope Horton; 93/100 acres Dobson; $340.