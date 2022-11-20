Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Ricardo Miguel Osuna, 22, of Galax, Virginia, to Karina Zulema Valdivia Silva, 22, of Galax.

– Miguel Angel Mayorga Martinez, 29, of Surry County to Lucia Ramos Ramos, 26, of Surry County.

– Dustin Blake Rodgers, 25, of Surry County to Olivia Brooking Jessup, 24, of Stokes County.

– Wesley Devan Money, 26, of Surry County to Cydney Joann Byrd, 25, of Wilkes County.

– James Lee Atkins, 25, of Surry County to Rachel Adaline Key, 22, of Yadkin County.