Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Devin Michael King, 31, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for six counts felony breaking and entering, two counts felony possession of stolen goods, five counts felony larceny after breaking and entering and four counts injury to property;

• Jennifer Ann Coble, 31, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespass;

• Kay Matthews Calhoun, 64, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired. She has been seen in the Trap Hill area.

• Deborah Lynn Johnson, 58, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.