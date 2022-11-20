Surry County divorces

November 20, 2022

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Rachel Adaline Key and Phillip Bill Key; granted on Nov. 10.

– Jessica Dee Buchanan and Edward Phelps Buchanan; granted on Nov. 10.

– Michelle Ryan and Robert Lewis Ryan; granted on Nov. 10.

– Nathanael Blake Webb and Breanna Danley Webb; granted on Nov. 10.

– Morgan Adams Snider and Stone Snider; granted on Nov. 10.

– Georgia Phillips Sifford and Michael Ray Sifford; granted on Nov. 10.

– Vicky Caudle Inman and Dennis Ray Inman; granted on Nov. 10.

– Lisa G. Parsons and Ronald Wade Parsons; granted on Nov. 10.

– Jessica Layne Steele and Jacob Adam Steele; granted on Nov. 10.

– Brandi Love and Cody Joe Love; granted on Nov. 10.