Five receive detention officer certification

November 17, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Earning the detention officer certification at Surry Community College are, from left, Daniel Terry with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Pyles with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Sweet with Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Jamison Nagle with Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Michael Kightlinger with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. (submitted photo)

Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers.

The officers who earned their certification are: Jamison Nagle with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office; Christopher Pyles with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office,Daniel Terry and Michael Kightlinger with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office; and Daniel Sweet with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Detention Officer Certification Course is a 174-hour course for any individual that is seeking employment and/or certification as a detention officer at a local confinement facility, county jail, or regional confinement facility. The course is designed to provide the student with the necessary knowledge and essential skills to function as an entry level detention officer.

This course is governed by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission and the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

For more information about the Detention Officer Certification Course, contact Jim McHone, director of center for public safety and basic law enforcement training, at mchonej@surry.edu or 336-386-3292.