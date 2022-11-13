In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Michael B. Ridenour and Susan Marie Ridenour to Richard Paul Leissner and Jenna Hoyt Leissner; tract 706 Elk Spur Street; $540.
– Estate of Jimmy Sebastian Southard, Jimmy Dean Southard and Dean Southard to Matthew Guyer; Executors deed 2.056 acres tract five PB 24 192 Dobson Estate of Jimmy Sebastian Southard file 22 E 251; $94.
– Savitamagan, LLC to Pramukh C. Hospitality, LLC; 3.519 acres 711 South Key Street Pilot Mountain; $2,500.
– James R. Collins, Brenda A. Collins, Jeffrey C. Collins and Debra Wetherington Collins to Jeffrey C. Collins and Debra Wetherington Collins; lots 17-20 block B Surry-Wilkes subdivision Elkin; $140.
– Linda Milholen Love to Linda Milholen Love, Matoka Love Maxey and David Eric Maxey; tract one 17 acres lot 1 and tract two tract Westfield; $0.
– Katharine Frances Pollock, Emily Jean Roller, Davidson McKinley Pollock, Courtney Elizabeth Cash, Garrison Edward Pollock and Laurel Pollock to Billy Ray Surratt and Michelle Leigh Hobbs; lot 14 Stonegate PB 21 52; $59.
– Estate of Hazel M. Money, James Dwight Money and Hazel M. Money to Oscar Wade Puckett and Lory Elizabeth Puckett; 16.034 acres PB 41 134 Bryan estate of Hazel M. Money file 22 E 207; $84.
— Estate of Hazel M. Money, James Dwight Money and Hazel M. Money to Oscar Wade Puckett and Lory Elizabeth Puckett;n tract Bryan estate of Hazel M. Money file 22 E 207; $0.
– Jerry Lynn Jessup to Hannah Jane Moore and Austin Craig Morris; two tracts Mount Airy; $375.
– Jeffrey Draughn and Melissa Harris Draughn to Douglas W. Draughn Revocable Trust, Douglas W. Draughn and Carol Hinson Draughn; 2.021 acres lot 4 Draughn Estates PB 14 167 Dobson; $40.
– Betty Jean Inman, Jeffrey Martin Inman and Stacy Rae Inman to Jeffrey Martin Inman and Stacy Rae Inman; 10.73 acres tract three Dobson; $0.
– Amerigas Propane, L.P. to Sky Rider Investments II, LLC; 1.1800 acres Mount Airy TW-08 CI-T3 FR; $180.
– Allison Luann Boyer to Travis H. Williams; tract one 3/4 acres and tract two 3,272 sq ft PB 39 189 Mount Airy; $50.
– Walker Willis Revels to Amado Perez Jr. and Rogelio Nolasco Lopez; portion of lot 43 and all of lots 42 and 42B Joe Bowman Farm PB 1 155 Mount Airy; $70.
– PMB Ventures, LLC to Timothy A. Mellon and Leona K. Turner; lots 6-7 Noiram Woods subdivision PB 11 14 Pilot; $78.
– J.P. Morgan Mortgage Aquisittion Corp. and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Corrina Dollyhigh Sawyers; tract; $250.
– Most Investments 5, LLC to Morgado Investments, LLC and Praia Investments, LLC; 14.796 acres Spring Valley Apartments PB 37 123-124 Elkin; $21,600.
– Rebecca T. Burris, Rebecca Tilley Brendle and Darren K. Burris to Christy Lawson and Christina Greene; condominium deed unit 217 Lakeview condominium phase 2 bk 1 229-232 and 239-241 Pilot; $320.
– Dylan Bauguess and Tyler Bauguess to Brooks A. Closson; 30,000 sq ft Elkin; $578.
– Susan A. Eicher to Velvet Selba and Shane Poindexter; 0.451 acres Dobson; $356.
– Jarrett Combs and Leslie Combs to Combs Investments, LLC; tract; $0.
– Odessa Shores and Bobby Lee Shores to David Glen Pender and Barbara Jean Pender; 15.636 acres tract one PB 41 172 Bryan; $219.
– Odessa Shores and Bobby Lee Shores to David Glen Pender and Barbara Jean Pender; 10.108 acres tract two PB 41 172 Bryan; $142.
– Estate of Robert Hamilton Lankford III, John Fredrick Lankford, Lynda Lankford, Thomas Barrett Lankford, Robert Hamilton Lankford III and Rebecca G. Lankford to Scott Schultz and Ann Schultz; tract one tract and tract two 101.30 sq ft Elkin estate of Robert Hamilton Lankford file 22 E 686; $590.
– Estate of Robert Craig Hunter Jr., Michele M. Hunter and Robert Craig Hunter to Sharon Ashburn Molleur and Steven Lynn Owens; unit 1A Greystone Condominiums deed bk 1 270-271 102 Greystone Lane Mount Airy estate of Robert Craig Hunter Jr. file 21 E 447; $550.
– Clifford B. Wade to James B. Boggs and Loida S. Boggs; 30.91 acres Elkin; $510.
– Jodi L. Powers to Investcar, LLC; property 1 lot 5 Fairfield subdivision section 1 PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $333.
– Investcar, LLC to Silent G Properties, LLC; property 1 lot 5 Fairfield subdivision section 1 PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $333.
– Jacqueline Roman Gordon to William Kent Gordon; two tracts; $0.
– Darla Gordon Simmons and Eric H. Simmons to William Kent Gordon; two tracts; $112.
– Bruce Springthorpe and Tammy Springthorpe to Shawn D. Dehart and Rebecca M. Dehart; tract one .70 acres and tract two 0.147 acres Mount Airy; $479.
– Phillip Jerry Simmons to Alexis Benjamin Strader and Becki J. Strader; 0.35 acres; $0.
– Lowe Family Living Trust, Zachary T. Lowe and Patricia A. Lowe to Old Hickory Council BSA; 43.199 acres Franklin; $120.
– Yee Lor to Jordan Chuaha Lor; 10 acres tract six Eldora; $20.
– Estate of Elizabeth V. Snyder, James T. Venable Jr., Dru Ellen Venable Whitley, James Edward Bain, Elizabeth V. Snyder, Max W. Venable, Ronda M. Bain, Desiree L. Sholl Daenell, Kevin R. Sholl, Nancy Elizabeth Hanks, Jeffery Hanks, Angelo C. Tsetse, Susan Tsetse, Jack R. Daenell, Angela Daenell, Teresa Cornacchione, Llyod Whitley, Nancy V. Broome, Tim Broome, Barry D. Venable, Edward R. Venable, Jane Venable, Michael H. Tate, Winifred Tate, Mark S. Tate, Kandace K. Tate, Melissa Tate, Elizabeth J. Kellett, Richard S. Kellett, Susan Tate Holleman and Clayton E. Tate to Ramiro Medina Figueroa; tract Mount Airy estate of Elizabeth V. Snyder 22 E 915 (Surry) and 22 E 448 (Forsyth); $250.
– Emily Canter Bauguess and Kelly Bret Bauguess to Kelly Bret Bauguess; quitclaim deed lot 12 Thornecliffe subdivision PB 14 47; $0.
– Cameron-Franklin Development, LLC to Arturo Eugenio Agabo Rojas; 0.4552 acres Mount Airy; $120.
– Linda K. Vaillancourt to Michael A. Vaillancourt; quitclaim deed 3.549 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Lucky 7 Inc. to OHM9, Inc.; 2.00 acres Rockford; $548.
– Estate of Richard Alexander Morrison, Fredrick G. Johnson and Richard Alexander Morrison to Jamie Ann Woodruff; commissioners deed tract Elkin estate of Richard Alexander Morrison file 22 SP 125; $13.
– Jennifer L. Smith, Brad Smith and Betsy T. Lile to Domenico Delsignore; lot 18 section 2 Mountain View subdivision PB 9 128 Mountain View Drive Mount Airy Franklin; $10.
– Mills Ridge Properties, L.L.C. to Cassie Kirby Smith Gayer and Brett Curtis Gayer; 0.88 acres lot 7 section 1 Stonecroft subdivision PB 19 95 Stewarts Creek; $70.
– Patricia Ann Talluri and Talluri Balaji to Cassie Kirby Smith Gayer and Brett Curtis Gayer; lots 8-9 section 1 Stonecroft subdivision PB 19 95 Stewarts Creek; $166.
– Most Investments 5, LLC to Sonia Investments, LLC; .810 acres Elkin; $0.
– The Allen J. Lovill Trust, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill and Allen J. Lovill to CMH Homes, Inc.; 15,583 sq ft lot 23 Deerfield subdivision PB 9 129 and PB 11 49; $0.
– Timothy H. Hauser and Patsy K. Hauser Joint Revocable Trust Agreement, Timothy H. Hauser and Patsy K. Hauser to Marie Elena Villasenor Valverde; tract; $285.
– Cecil Harold Moorefield and Gail J. Moorefield to Kellie Johnson Billings and David Lee Billings Jr; 1.077 acres PB 33 83 Dobson; $0.