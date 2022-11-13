Marriages

November 13, 2022 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Kyle Christian Davidson, 22, Floyd, Virginia, to Jena Breann Alley, 23, of Montgomery, Virginia.

– Timothy Luke Wright, 33, of Surry County to Chenoa Dianarose Card, 27, of Surry County.

– Michael Kenneth Collins, 69, of Surry County to Brenda Kay Rachels, 59, of Surry County.

– Justin Dave Ward, 34, of Surry County to Whitney Alexis McBride, 27, of Surry County.

– Michael Travis Yoder, 27, of Surry County to Karaline Grace Fritchey, 22, of Surry County.

– Ronald Gene Martin Jr., 31, of Surry County to Tiffani Nicole Johnson, 29, of Surry County.

– Samuel Xavier Locke, 18, of Surry County to Briana Janae Teter, 20, of Surry County.

– Guillermo Martin Palacious, 22, of Yadkin County to Cassidy Ann Hewitt, 19, of Surry County.

– Cody Allen Stiltner, 32, of Surry County to Briana Brooke Chattin, 28, of Surry County.

– Adam Christopher Hutchens, 33, of Surry County to Keko Coy Cook, 30, of Surry County.

– William Thomas Weaver Jr., 58, of Surry County to Tammy Melissa Cockerham, 56, of Surry County.