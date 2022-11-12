11 Surry-Yadkin Works interns become teaching apprentices

November leaf harvest

The only way to stay ahead of the leaf harvest is by raking, blowing, and vacuuming to the compost pile or din or by starting a pile of crushed leaves to use as a blanket for rose bushes and warmth for rows of cool weather vegetables. You can also run the mower over the leaves can and reduce their volume for the compost pile or bin.

Plenty of greenery still around

Even though there is a lot of brown, tan, and gray around in the middle of November, there is quite a bit of green that remains in the woodlands and along the roads and highways. The short leaf pines highlight the maples and birch trees that have already shed their leaves, the cedars and short leaf pines highlight the gray bark of the birch trees. Wild honeysuckle vines climb along ditch banks and up the trunks of bare trees and floors of woodlands. Greenery in all forms is welcome wherever it is found in every season. The Siberian kale is producing its own shade of green, as well as turnip, broccoli collards, mustard, cabbage and onion sets. The deck and porch still have plenty of perennials and pansy foliage adorning their containers. Our eyes can focus on all kinds of greenery as we approach the cold of the winter.

Plenty of time to lime

November is the opportune time to apply pelletized lime to the lawn. November is the best time to apply pelletized lime because November with its autumn rain, heavy frosts and possibly some snow will soak the pellets into the sod and prevent them from washing away. The possibility of sleet, snow, and ice in December will further dissolve the pellets deeper into the soil.

Ice in mud holes as well as the birdbath

The cold nights of November can freeze water in mud holes as well as bird baths, but a hard ground freeze may still be more than a month away. Frozen water in mud holes and bird baths make it hard for birds to find water. After the temperatures rise above freezing, empty the ice from the bird bath and replace with clean, fresh water. This will make life a bit easier for birds in the cold days leading into winter.

Enjoying the last of Indian Summer days

From now until the week of Thanksgiving, we still have days of Indian Summer that remain comfortable even though the nights may be much cooler with plenty of frosty mornings. Most of nature is preparing for a long winter nap. The garden is definitely not in nap mode with the greenery of Siberian kale, turnips, onion sets, curly mustard greens, collards broccoli and cabbage heading toward a harvest. Layers of crushed leaves will blanket the soil and protect the cool weather vegetables.

Season of heavy recycling on its way

Thanksgiving is only two weeks away and this kicks off a season of six weeks of generating a lot of trash that could be placed in the recycling carts. You can recycle all bottles, cans, plastic, milk, cartons, soft drink bottles, metal cans, card board boxes and containers, toilet tissue tubes and paper towel tubes, newspapers (bundled), and aluminum soft drink cans. Every item you recycle will prevent filling up landfills and will promote a healthier environment for our children and grandchildren.

Robins remain with us through the cold

Robins seem to have adapted to southern winters because we continually see them in all the months of the year. The ground does not freeze that often and robins can find a steady diet of food. They have plenty of places to winter over in and under barns and out buildings and in hollow trees, logs, and under the eaves of houses. They can also shelter themselves in piles of leaves and hay. The temperatures are not that freezing during the whole winter. They are around all winter and are not shivering, in fact their color is good and they seem to be well-fed active and healthy.

Making a tuna macaroni meat loaf

This is a mid-November great main dish for a cool evening and it has plenty of color and flavor. You will need one can of evaporated milk, three fourth cup of water, one and a half cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, one stick light margarine, one and a half cups grated bread crumbs (run through blender in “grate” mode), one fourth cup diced onion, two ounce jar of diced pimentos (drained), two cans of tuna, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper three cups of cooked and drained macaroni and three large beaten eggs. Combine evaporated milk, water, cheese and margarine and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the cheese melts, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add crushed bread crumbs that have been grated in the blender, add diced onion and pimentos, tuna, salt and pepper. Stir the cooked macaroni and beaten eggs into tuna mixture. Pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam Baking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake for one hour and a half or until loaf is firm. Cool slightly and cut into squares. Makes eight servings.

November can produce snow

It may be a very small chance, but not any huge impossibility that some flakes of snow could occur in November. It has happened before but not very often. If and when it does occur, our mountains see the most of it and even then it is not heavy. The soil is still quite warm and even if a snow does fall, it will be short lived and melt fairly quickly. Remember: it does not take too many flakes of snow to generate excitement and in the middle of November, all of us could use that kind of excitement. Bring on a bit of white stuff!

The month to buy Christmas cactus

As we move into mid- November, Christmas cactus pots and containers in festive colors are being displayed at Food Lion, Lowe’s Foods, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Lowe’s Home Improvement and most hardwares and nurseries. Most are in full bloom and you can select the colors you desire, you can choose from red, white, pink and coral. They come in small or medium pots. As the cactus complete their bloom cycle, they can be transplanted to a larger container and purchase a bag of Miracle-Gro citrus and cactus starting medium that comes in an orange bag. This will prepare them for many Christmases to come. Feed the cactus in winter by feeding them once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food and water lightly every ten days. All winter, keep cactus in a semi-sunny location. Use a plastic drip pan under the cactus container to prevent water from dripping on floor or carpet.

Winter wonderland of Siberian kale

Siberian Kale is a cole family vegetable that has its own color, texture and beauty that reflects the coming of winter. The deep emerald green and dainty texture of its leaves when frost touches them is unforgettable beauty as it thrives in mid-November temperatures. Kale is one of America’s most popular greens because of its sweetness and tender leaves. They blend well in salads or as a pot of greens. Siberian Kale can be harvested even when snow is on the ground.

Grandma’s hand grated fresh coconut

The easy way to prepare any thing with coconut in it is to purchase flakes or frozen grated coconut. My Northampton County grandma prepared her coconut for Thanksgiving and Christmas the old fashioned way. She always took the extra time to prepare fresh coconut. She would buy fresh, whole coconuts that were about the size of cantaloupe. Her process of preparing the coconuts started by punching three holes in the “eyes” of the coconut so she could drain the milk and reserve it because that would be the main ingredient of her coconut icing. When added to the hand-grated coconut, it would enhance the flavor to a whole new level. An axe or hammer was used to break open the coconuts into chunks. The next step was to separate the shell from the coconut “meat.” After this, the the “meat” of the coconut had to have a peeling removed to prepare the coconut “meat” for grating. This was a labor intensive task. The most labor intensive task of all was still ahead and that was hand grating the coconut chunks with a metal grater. A large pan would catch the coconut flakes as they came from the grater. Today, this process is much easier because you can run the coconut chunks through the blender in grate mode. After the grating process, the coconut was ready to be made into fresh coconut cake or coconut pies. These cakes and pies were special because fresh grated coconuts mixed with coconut milk makes the most moist cake in the world.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Lost and Found.” Jan: “Did anyone here lose a roll of bills with a rubber band around them?” Dan: “Yes, I did.” Jan: “Well, I found the rubber band.”

“A sad song.” Jack: ” I spent $100,000 on voice lessons learning how to sing.” Zack: “I would like for you to meet my brother.” Jack: “Why? Is he a singer too?” Zack: “No but he’s a lawyer and he may be able to get your $100,000 back.”