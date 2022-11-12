11 Surry-Yadkin Works interns become teaching apprentices

Nine recent high school graduates were hired as teacher preparation apprentices after signing employment agreements with Surry County Schools.
Eleven former Surry-Yadkin Works interns are working as Teacher Preparation Apprentices after signing employment agreements with local school systems.
“Apprenticeships combine on-the-job and classroom training and help our students to get a foot in the door to the labor market while also increasing access to higher education,” said Program Director Crystal Folger-Hawks. “This program is also helping meet our local employers’ needs for a workforce with applied, technical, and problem-solving skills. We are so proud that we can be an avenue to offer this opportunity to students and businesses in Surry and Yadkin counties.”
These students are apprentices as a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program and the state’s ApprenticeshipNC program through the N.C. Community College System Office. This opportunity combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification.
A new teacher assistant to teacher apprenticeship program has recently been launched and has placed 11 students in the apprenticeship program in Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools. These students have enrolled in Surry Community College’s Teacher Preparation associate degree program and are fall 2022 teacher preparation apprentices.
Taylor O’Brien, a recent graduate of Mount Airy High School, was hired as a teacher assistant for Mount Airy City Schools.
“We are excited about our first Surry Community College teacher apprentice – Taylor O’Brien,” said Superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools Dr. Kim Morrison.” We believe deeply that teaching is the profession that changes the trajectory of young people toward a brighter future. We want everyone to consider going into the education profession and are thankful that Surry Community College is helping us create a pathway from high school through paid internships in our school buildings to a secured spot as a teacher. This pathway to the future for Taylor will also pave the way for future educators from Mount Airy City Schools.”
Abbi Inman, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a part-time substitute teacher for Surry County Schools.
Brady Gunter and Macey Thomas, recent graduates of North Surry High School, were hired as part-time substitute teachers for Surry County Schools.
Anna Whitaker and Jacob Collins, recent graduates of North Surry High School, were hired as part-time tutors for Surry County Schools.
Elizabeth Duran Martinez, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as tutor for Surry County Schools.
Irene Zurita, a recent graduate of Surry Early College High School, was hired as a part-time tutor for Surry County Schools.
Meredith Mauldin, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a tutor and After School Care Apprentice for Surry County Schools.
Macy Key, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a part-time tutor and after school care apprentice for Surry County Schools. She took early childhood education classes at Surry Community College through the tuition-free Career & College Promise program.
“I’m proud that, as educators, we can share the profession with our students through this pre-apprenticeship/apprenticeship program,” said Superintendent of Surry County Schools Dr. Travis Reeves. “Through this program, Surry County Schools can build the pipeline of our future educational workforce, growing our own to perform as high-quality educators. We are planning ahead and being intentional with our resources. Additionally, we are gaining teaching assistants, substitutes, and tutors during a period when the job market is highly competitive.”
For more information about the program, contact Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works program director, at 336-401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org. Follow Surry-Yadkin Works on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.