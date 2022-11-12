Shoals Elementary goes orange for Unity Day

Lynlee Mitchell, Cameron Perkey and Anna Venable pose for a photo in their orange shirts.

Liam Gate, Cora Fowler and Jameson Lawson smile for a photo.

Second graders from Carmen Chamberlain’s, Klaudia Simmons’ and Summer Kreeger’s classes pose for a photo.

Students from Cara Myers first grade class are dressed in orange.

Students from Meredith Tedders first grade class pose for a picture.

Summer Kreeger and Meghan Collins pose for a picture showing off their orange shirt.

Students dressed in orange are, back row, Myles Wright and Don Howard; front row, Isaac Dale, Charlie Hicks and Klifton Penney.

Students from Bryanna Baker third grade class.

Students from Sarah Shinault’s fifth grade class.

Gemma Kreeger and Maggie Benge.

Students and staff dressed in orange to show their support for Unity Day as a sign the school stands again against bullying.