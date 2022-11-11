Project Timberlake ‘Yard of the Month’ winner

The Project Timberlake Community Organization recognized James and Clara Carter as having the Yard of the Month. Carter (left) poses with Willie Wayne France of the PTCO and the yard of the month sign. The PTCO has been working to improve the quality of life for residents of the community through service, outreach, and crime prevention via community watch.

Ryan Kelly | The News

As part of their ongoing efforts neighbors are trying to convert this building into the future home of the Project Timberlake Community Center on Gaylon St., Mount Airy. The PTCO placed a sign on the premises that announces the plans to turn the building into a mixed use community center.

Ryan Kelly | The News

