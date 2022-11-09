Shoals Elementary celebrates Red Ribbon Week

November 9, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Dalton Burnett, Kenley Burcham, Kari Stiltner and Myles Wright “I’m too bright to do drugs” day.

Back row: Jordan Blackburn, Dallas Miller, Klifton Penney and Don Howard. Front Row: Maxsim Chamberlain on “I’m too bright to do drugs” day.

Summer Kreeger’s class socks it to drugs.

Summer Kreeger’s class on “Sock it to drugs” day, lying upside down on the floor and their feet on the walls to show off their socks.

Dressed up for “team up against drugs” day are, back row, Mallory Marion, Gemma Kreeger, Makayla Hutchens, Summer Kreeger, Jacob Butner and Kenley Burcham; front row, Carson Marion.

Carmen Chamberlain’s class teams up against drugs.

Maxsim Chamberlain, Carmen Chamberlain and Mia Chamberlain on “I mustache you not to do drugs” day.

Zoe Dunning, Piper Starbuck, Maddox Livengood and Aaron Tucker on “I mustache you not to do drugs” day.

Christian Tilley, Liam Whan, Noah Baker, Logan Cooke and Maxsim Chamberlain on “Lights, Camera, Action – Drugs get no reaction” day.

Summer Kreeger, Carmen Chamberlain and Meghan Collins on reaction “Lights, Camera, Action – Drugs get no reaction” day.

Shoals Elementary recently celebrated being drug free with Red Ribbon Week. Each day there was a different theme to encourage students to live drug free.

Monday was “I’m too bright to do drugs” wear neon colors. Tuesday was “Sock it to drugs” wear crazy socks. Wednesday was “Team up against drugs” wear your favorite team gear. Thursday “I mustache you not to do drugs” put on a silly mustache. Friday “Lights, camera, action-Drugs get no reaction” dress like your favorite character.