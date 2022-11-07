Dobson Elementary SUMDOG Regional winners

November 7, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Amy Edwards’ enrichment groups took first place in a regional SUMDOG math contest. Students who participated earned 5,000 coins to use in their virtual world and the top ten scorers receive a certificate of achievement. The top ten scorers for the region all come from Dobson Elementary School. They are: Gracie Key, Aubrey Johnson, Avery Davis, Hayden Chriscoe, Marcy Baker, Judy Osorno-Rodriguez, Layla Scott, Angel Sanchez, Jaelynn Wright, and Lori Lynn Whitaker. Not pictured: Lori Lynn Whitaker

Amy Edwards’ enrichment groups took first place in a regional SUMDOG math contest. Students who participated earned 5,000 coins to use in their virtual world and the top ten scorers receive a certificate of achievement. The top ten scorers for the region all come from Dobson Elementary School. They are: Gracie Key, Aubrey Johnson, Avery Davis, Hayden Chriscoe, Marcy Baker, Judy Osorno-Rodriguez, Layla Scott, Angel Sanchez, Jaelynn Wright, and Lori Lynn Whitaker. Not pictured: Lori Lynn Whitaker