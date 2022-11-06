In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Jo Ann Johnson to David W. Whitfield and Dale B. Whitfield; 12.71 acres Franklin; $0.
– Scott A. Reynolds and Ann Marie Reynolds to Nicole Mathis and Christopher R. Mathis; 0.239 acres Elkin; $560.
– Barbara T. Morrison to Judith J. Wandmacher; tract one 0.11 acres and tract two 0.66 acres Mount Airy; $20.
– Shoals United Methodist Church, Phyllis F. Jessup, Edward T. Brown, Timothy B. Collins, John M. Griffin, Larry Jones and McKayla Sawyers to Shoals United Methodist Church; 1.911 acres PB 40 177 Shoals; $0.
– Diamond View Real Estate, LLC to Renee Lynn Hinesley; 1.920 acres PB 41 161 Mount Airy; $144.
– William Clay Draughn and Faye H. Draughn to Christopher Ray Draughn; 1.672 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Michele V. Taylor to Adriana Landaverde and Guillermo Manuel Hernandez; lot 103 section 7 Woodbridge subdivision PB 22 37 Mount Airy; $470.
– Jocelyn McCarthy to Janetria Lakia Wilson and Jocelyn McCarthy; 22.754 acres tract three PB 14 20 Westfield; $0.
– Steven Eugene Bennett and Tammy Robertson Bennett to Raymond Doug Needham and Tammy B. Needham; lot 3 Fairfield section 1 PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $718.
– Hayden Maxwell Inman and Camille Rani Inman to Rhino Sheds, LLC; 14.45 acres PB 41 160 Mount Airy; $300.
– Ronnie Guy Harris, Mary Katherine Harris and Mary Atchley to Tyler Scott Klemas; 1.655 acres tract one Richard G. Harris subdivision PB 20 41 Bryan; $35.
– Deborah Lowe Hiatt to Bryan Warren Hiatt; lot 2 Fireside Acres PB 10 166 Dobson; $0.
– LKTR Properties, LLC to Julio Sanchez; lot 2 section 6 Pine Lakes development PB 7 33 Stewarts Creek; $410.
– SE 1304 Mt Airy, LLC to Twincedar-I, LLC; 0.80 acres PB 32 133; $2,687.
– Christopher Dean Fletcher, Amanda Lynne Fletcher, James Marcus Angel and Shawna Handy Angel to Chloe Madison Key; lot 3 Knobby Top development PB 9 60 Mount Airy; $261.
– Michael Brent Moore, Lindsey Nicole Moore, Jeffrey Brent Moore and Karla Jean Melton Moore to Summer Michelle Halfhill and Megan Rae Horsley; lot 10 section 7 Town & Country Woods PB 8 100; $422.
– Jill Chatham Johnson and Richard David Johnson II to John Derek Wall and Yurisleydis Gonzalez Wall; 1.474 acres PB 41 83 Mount Airy; $60
– Jeff D. Icenhour to Brandie White and Jimmy Douglas White; 3.054 acres PB 13 174 Eldora; $190.
– BHL Group, LLC and Susan Benoit to MLO Enterprises, LLC; lot 5 North View subdivision PB 16 59 Bryan; $60.
– Jerry Gray Vaughn to Garvie R. Dixon Jr. and Anna J. Dixon; tract Pilot Mountain; $80.
– Cathy Eaton Blackburn and Steven A. Blackburn to Abby Badgett Collins and Tony Gayle Collins; 4.371 acres South Westfield; $54.
– Gary William Lee and Lois Ann Lee to Claude Franklin Brinkley Jr. and Jodi McBride Brinkley; lot 18 phase one Orchard Mountain development PB 10 86 Franklin; $90.
– Edward H. Gaskins, Cindy Lee Gaskins, Jill S. Gaskins and Sherry Lynn Burns to Jacob Cooke and Allison Cooke; 0.174 acres PB 41 149 Mount Airy; $427.
– Harold E. Harman Jr. and Jolene R. Harman to Catherine L. Briley and Timothy J. Ohlson; 0.759 acres Dobson; $465.
– Allied Investors Group, LLC to Jack Douglas Koehn; lot 3 block A and portion of lot 4 block A and portion of lot 26 Mountain View Heights PB 1 27 Mount Airy; $129.
– Myra H. Tucker and Erica Hill to William M. Johnson and Wesley J. Johnson; tract one 32 acres lot 8 and tract two 30.6 acres and tract three tract Dobson; $550.
– Taylor Bradley Coalson and Sommer McHone Coalson to Lorraine Taylor; .14 acres Mount Airy; $329.
– Judith J. Wandmacher to Barbara T. Morrison; tract one 0.11 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– SE 961 Mount Airy, LLC to Limonka GSI, LLC; rerecord 0.90 PB 32 132; $0.
– Joseph Junior Szaller and Joseph Szaller Figurelle to Katelyn Zettlemoyer and Christopher Johnson; Four acres Mount Airy; $380.
– Johnny Edward Newman Jr. to Mark Young Newberry and Lori Ann Newman; tract Bryan; $234.
– Lamon Wayne Wall and Jessica Wall to Alicia Morales; 1.058 acres PB 30 165 Eldora; $380.
– Bessie Odessa Shores and Bobby Lee Shores to Seth Alan Barbour and Tasha Lean Barbour; 23.042 acres Bryan; $430.
– John M. Wertman Jr. to Jeremy Jones and Ann Rose Jones; 3.57 acres lot 18 Ingleside subdivision phase 3 PB 26 3; $1,110.
– Johnathan M. Whichard II and Kayla E. Whichard to Miguel A. Castillo Paredes; 0.179 acres portions of lots 7-8 Mountain View Heights subdivision PB 1 127 Mount Airy; $460.
– 1994 Calvin Gilliam and Opaline Gilliam Revocable Trust, Garth C. Gilliam, Raina P. Rice, Calvin Gilliam and Opaline Gilliam to Jordan M. Kepley and Cole M. Martz; parcel one 25.76 acres and parcel two 15.892 acres Caudle Road Siloam; $492.
– Stovall Chapman Living Trust, Richard Glen Stovall and Mary Ann Chapman to Mary Ann Chapman; 1.636 acres; $0.
-Pilot Mountain Foundation, Inc. to Town of Pilot Mountain; tracts Armfield Civic Center property 873 W 52 Bypass Pilot Mountain Pilot; $603.
– Ronald F. Moorefield and Patricia W. Moorefield to Johnnie L. Turney and Mary Turney; 7.143 acres lot 9 PB 10 60; $100.
– Sue F. Sutphin, Hugh Edward Sutphin Jr. and Phillip Mark Sutphin to Glenda Gail Holland; Old Springs Condominium unit 1 bk 1 pg 42-47 Mount Airy; $540
– Donald Frank Molina, Dana Molina Cochran, Michael Dean Cochran and David Edward Molina to Linda Monroy; lot 48 McBride Heights PB 7 41 Mount Airy; $130.
– Thomas Leon Hutchens and Sharon Hutchens to Linda Monroy; lot 48 McBride Heights PB 7 41 Mount Airy; $130.
– Estate of Agnes Irene Haynes Chilton, Gary Chilton and Agnes Irene Haynes Chilton to Jill Ellen Wheeler; two tracts Mount Airy estate of Agnes Irene Haynes Chilton file 16 E 336; $108.
– Andy Lee Dawson and Mary S. Lawson to Billy Jo Lowery and Heather Lowery; parcel one lots 13-14 tract A and parcel two tract one portion of lot 16 and tract two lot 15 and portion of lot 16 and parcel three lots 11-12 Claude F. Smith Orchard property PB 4 169 Mount Airy; $0.
– Mark Skinner, Janine Engram, Jan Skinner and Mary Janine Skinner to Jimmy Dale Laswon and Christina Tabor Lawson; tract Westfield; $700.
– Brian D. Greene and Leslie Stroupe Greene to Robert Harold Thomas and Tammy Renee Thomas; tract Stewarts Creek; $480.
– Anthony Lane Rector and Shelia Key Rector to Steele Holdings, LLC; lots 9-12 block B Ernest Hudson subdivision PB 1 70 Elkin; $60.
– Dana Ray Marshall and Mary S. Marshall to Isaias Perez Ochoa; tract Mount Airy; $60.
– Christy L. Lawson, Christina L. Greene, and Christina L. Green to Joey Nicole Miller and Stacey Gray Miller; unit 202 Lakeview Condominium bk 1 189-192; $300.
– Teresa I. Lawson, Terence L. Moore and Robin Velina Pearson Moore to Kirt Dodson and Linda Dodson; tract Mount Airy; $290.
– Cathy H. Hull and Howard William Hull Jr. to Hull Investment Properties, LLC; $0.
– Stacy Payne Hester to William M. Johnson and Wesley J. Johnson; 90.798 acres Dobson; $636.
– Jerry Anthony Wilson and Julie Cox Wilson to Samuel Keith Hawks II and Jammie Goad Hawks; tract; $40.
– Michael Foy Jones and Stella Gay Jones to Rebbeca Parries and Rhonda Parker; lot 2 Bannertown Hills PB 6 215 Mount Airy; $0.