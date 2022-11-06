Marriages

November 6, 2022

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Neil Anthony Pearson, 44, of Surry County to Stephanie Lynn Atkins, 46, of Surry County.

– Brandon Wesley Faw, 22, of Surry County to Allie Grace Leonard, 21, of Surry County.

– Joshua Terry O’Neal, 29, of Surry County to Darien Frances Luke, 26, of Surry County.

– Gary Boston Stanley, 62, of Surry County to Darlene Ann Bowman, 50, of Surry County.

– Andrew Broughton Ferguson, 29, of Yadkin County to Dulce Maria Armenta Armenta, 21, of Surry County.

– Jacob Drew Cassell, 33, of Surry County to Audrey Kathryn Diener, 28, of Surry County.

– Joshua Ethan Cox, 23, of Surry County to Erin Elizabeth Craddock, 23, of Surry County.

– Todd Byron Freeland, 58, of Guilford County to Bethany Jayne Archer, 56, of Forsyth County.

– Joshua Delano Beasley, 30, of Surry County to Briana Alyse Blackwood, 30, of Surry County.

– William Thomas Riley Jr., 37, of Orange County to Brittany Lynn Hight, 33, of Guilford County.

– Dewey Lasalle Brown III, 53, of Lexington County, South Carolina to Crystal Marlana Sawyers, 51, of Surry County.

– Fred Franklin Barker, 78, of Wilkes County to Sylvia Ann Pardue, 79, of Surry County.