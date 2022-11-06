The royal beauty of autumn pansies

Plenty of color from mid-autumn and all the way through the winter is the beauty that pansies provide. An array of colors from lavender, cream, purple, wine yellow, orange, white, tan, bronze, burgundy and pink and combined with plenty of dark glossy green foliage to add more contrast to their colors. Pansies are tough as well as winter hardy and they produce floral beauty no matter how cold the weather gets. They will produce blooms even when snow falls. In the cold of late November and all through the winter, limit the amount of water you use on them because this will cause potting medium to freeze in the containers. Many hardwares, garden centers, nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware have plenty of the pansies in stock and in full bloom. Use a few handfuls of peat moss in the potting medium when planting pansies to promote moisture retention. Buy a bag of pansy booster to give pansies a great start. Pansies are available in six- and nine-packs and come in assorted colors and varieties. They can be planted on the porch or deck. Water lightly once every week.

November prime time for Christmas cactus

The semi-sunny living room is now getting ready to glow with the colors of red, white, pink and coral of the Christmas cactus plants in full bloom. You can purchase Christmas cactus in full bloom at Food Lion, Lowe’s Foods, Harris Teeter, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and at most nurseries. You can purchase them in small or medium containers. After you bring them home and they finish their bloom cycle, you will need to transplant the cactus to a larger container to promote long term growth. Buy a bag of Miracle-Gro citrus and cactus medium to start the cactus off for many seasons of growth. If you already have a Christmas cactus, you can root a cactus to share with friends and relatives. Just cut off a piece of the foliage and place it in a 16-ounce clear soft drink bottle and keep the bottle filled with water and place the bottle in a semi-sunny location inside the home. In six to eight weeks it will produce a root system and can be transplanted to a container of cactus medium. Always use cactus medium for better results and continued growth.

The perennial beauty of coral bells

The holy season of Christmas will be ringing its way in next month and the coral bells ring in all four seasons of the year from the front porch and back deck. They have beautiful foliage that covers their containers. Several times during the summer they produce red “bells” on long stems. You can also purchase coral bells in a purple color. The red is prettier but the purple is a lot tougher as well as bushier but both perform well through all four seasons.

Enjoy the crisp November calm

Splendor rides on the crisp breezes of November. It is certainly a time of calm as nature is in a slow down mode as we see the subtle signs that winter is slowly approaching — the Carolina blue skies, puffy marshmallow clouds and the soft sound of the leaves falling on the lawn. Brown leaves form a new carpet on the lawn. The birch trees are empty and leaving their silver gray trunks bare and glowing against a background of dark green red heart cedars, short leaf pines and honeysuckle vines that highlight the Piedmont woodlands. It is surely a time to enjoy the calm and crisp, fresh air of the days of November, frosty mornings and natural quietness.

The season of Dark Thirty is here

Daylight Savings Time has departed for another year and darkness comes an hour earlier each evening and we are still losing a minute of daylight each evening and will continue to do so until Dec. 21. It is always more difficult to get used to losing that hour of daylight. Winter is five weeks away, but losing that hour of daylight will make it seem much closer.

This has been the week of All Saints Rest

Since last Wednesday, Aug. 2, the week of All Saints Rest has been celebrated. The Swedish immigrants in New England used the first week in November as a time to rest at the end of the harvest. This would probably be the last few days before New England’s cold weather would set in. This would be a few day’s rest before the chores of the up and coming winter. Americans could learn a worthwhile lesson from these Swedish ancestors and take advantage of a few days rest before the rush of the Christmas season begins. We need to reflect on this Thanksgiving season and God’s blessings upon us. We need to be careful and not be overwhelmed by materialism and commercialism of the Christmas season, but rest and relax and concentrate on the blessings of the past year.

Some weather lore for Saint Martin’s Day

Saint Martin’s Day will be Friday, Nov. 11. On his day, it is said that we will have cold weather this winter if the leaves are still hanging on the grapevines and trees. We do know the grapevines have lost their leaves but the mighty oaks are hanging on to many of their leaves. Many of them will fall by Thanksgiving and some may just hang on for a cold Saint Martin’s winter (heaven forbid!)

Lime pellets great for November lawn

As the temperatures of November get cooler, it is a great opportunity to apply a layer of lime pellets to the late autumn lawn. Lime pellets perform well on the lawns of late autumn. The frost, rains, and possible snowfall will aid in dissolving the pellets in the soil and prevent pellets from washing away. A heavy snow will soak the pellets deep in the soil.

Ice forming in the November birdbath

Frosty November mornings bring a layer of ice to the birdbaths. As the sun warms things up a bit empty the ice and refill the bird bath with fresh water. Fill the feeders also and the birds will continue to visit the lawn every day.

Harvest mixes for Thanksgiving candy dish

The center of the dining room table can be adorned with a dish of November harvest candy such as Hershey’s harvest Kisses in autumn colors, old fashioned candy com, harvest M&M’s, creme pumpkins, and Indian candy corn. Add a few jack-be-little pumpkins and several ears of Indian corn for a colorful Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Making a trip to the turnip patch

Nothing hints of autumn like turnips from the late autumn garden. The cool November nights promote growth of hefty turnips and the cool soil gives them extra sweetness. The turnips are reaching harvest stage. They are one of the easiest vegetables to prepare. Just wash and peel the turnips and dice into half inch chunks and you can stick a fork through them. Remove from heat, drain most of the water, add a stick of light margarine, salt and pepper (to taste), one tablespoon of sugar or two tablespoons of white Karo corn syrup and two teaspoons of Bacon-bits. Mash with a potato masher or mix with the mixer. Turnips make great leftovers and can be fried or microwaved.

Broccoli, cabbage and collards in fall garden

The cool soil in the November garden will cause the cole family of vegetables to thrive and turn the late autumn into a beautiful shade of emerald green. They perform well because in the cool November days, they have very few insect enemies. Feed them every three weeks with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Keep soil hilled up on both sides of the row. As soil grows colder, spread a layer of crushed leaves in middle of the rows.

A few warm days during November

Early November still has some warm days remaining. You can take advantage of them to continue to rake in the leaf harvest and adding them to the compost pile or bin.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“The heavenly way!” Church visitor: “So what denomination are you?” Minister: “I’m a Baptist.” Visitor: “So you’re one of the narrow minded bunch that believes you are the only group that is going to make it to heaven?” Minister: “I’m even more narrow-minded than that. I don’t believe all our group is going to make it!”

“All alike.” All husbands are alike. They have different faces so their wives can tell them apart!

The almanac for November

The moon reached its first quarter on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daylight Savings Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. There will be a full moon on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This full moon will be named “Full Beaver Moon.” Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Veteran’s Day will be Friday, Nov. 11. The moon will reach its last quarter on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The new moon of November will occur on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 23. Thanksgiving Day will be Thursday, Nov. 24. The moon will reach its first quarter on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with November starting and ending with the moon in its first quarter phase.

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end

As of two o’clock am. Sunday, Nov. 6, Daylight Savings Time will end and we will return to standard time for the next six months and gain darker evenings and longer nights as well as shorter days. As the sun sets earlier, the temperature will begin to get more nippy each evening.

“Full Beaver Moon” will be November 8th

The full moon of November will occur on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8. This moon will be named “Full Beaver Moon.” The full moon will rise over the eastern horizon and with Eastern Standard Time now in effect. It will be bright when it rises into a cold and hopefully very clear late autumn sky. Enjoy this moon before going to bed that evening.