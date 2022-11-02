Flat Rock Elementary celebrates Unity Day

November 2, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

First grade teachers, Kellie Hunter, left, and Alicia Fallaw wore matching shirts to support being kind to each other.

Submitted photo

<p>Showing off their orange colors are, from left, Aubrey Thomas, Emerie Hunter, Brody LaRue, Elena Sierra and Penny Nester-Smith.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

Flat Rock Elementary School staff and students wore orange on Wednesday, Oct. 19, for Unity Day, a day when they all showed their stand against bullying.