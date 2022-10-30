Marriages

October 30, 2022

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Thomas Harold Payne, 65, of Surry County to Kathy Ann Bryant, 63, of Surry County.

– Gavin Mitchell Clay Wright, 20, of Surry County to Hannah Marie Williams, 22, of Surry County.

– Devin Cole Slate, 29, of Surry County to Courtney Danielle Smith, 29, of Surry County.

– Christopher Edward Hazel, 33, of Surry County to Abby Frances Bobbitt, 31, of Surry County.

– Bryan Lee Blakley, 23, of Surry County to Adrianna Danielle Wall, 24, of Surry County.

– John Christopher Whitt, 54, of Surry County to Kimberly Lynn Delay, 45, of Randolph County.

– Timothy Shane Hardy, 33, of Surry County to Amber Michelle Redd, 30, of Surry County.

– Logan Marie Apple, 29, of Surry County to Savanhah Marie Draughn, 26, of Surry County.

– Cameron David Smith, 22, of Surry County to Anna Grace Burcham, 22, of Surry County.

– Thomas Wayne Newman, 33, of Surry County to Rebecca Haley Manning, 29, of Surry County.

– Daniel James Scott, 34, of Surry County to Tiffany Nicole Boles, 28, of Surry County.

– Nicholas Andrew Spiker, 28, of Bladen County to Kristen Brooke Callahan, 26, of Surry County.

– Said Mendoza Silva, 24, of Surry County to Adilene Rojas Perez, 24, of Surry County.

– Michael Darnell Prater, 60, of Montgomery County to Rhonda Mae Miller, 67, of Surry County.

– Kara Amber Hall, 44, of Surry County to Rebecca Lynn Buffkin, 49, of Surry County.