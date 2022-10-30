Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tommy Richard Thompson, 48, a white male, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony flee to elude arrest;

• Nina Ledfia Dawson, 33, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Daniel Garland Edwards, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, second degree trespassing, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Michael Andrew Berrier, 51, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 1 and drive while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.