White Plains names Leaders of the Month

October 26, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Chosen as Students Leaders of the Month at White Plains Elementary School for September are, front, from left, Alexis Maldonado Barrios, Charlotte Hawks, Ella Holder, Jett Smith, Brantley Norman, Colin Parks, Brady Badgett, and Jessie Adams; back, Kynsly Easter, Selena Castano, Aiden Shaw, Capri Simmons, Riley Carrasco-Perez, Catherine Douglas, Kinley O’Rourke, and Eleana Hernandez. (Submitted photo)

White Plains Elementary School recently announced its Leaders of the Month for September.

“The leadership trait was accountable and these students did an outstanding job,” school officials said of those chosen. “They received a t-shirt and enjoyed celebrating with Lori Gammons, principal, and Jennie Smith, school counselor.”

