Marriages

October 23, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Douglas Austin Akers, 25, of Surry County to Mickie Alexandria Snow, 24, of Surry County.

– Devin Noah Wilson, 21, of Rockingham County to Maggie Laray Clifton, 21, of Patrick County, Virginia.

– Travis Leon Bowman, 30, of Stokes County to Casey Edith Nicholson, 27, of Stokes County.

– Marcus Leon Shelton, 66, of Surry County to Mary Louise Vernon, 60, of Surry County.

– Peter John Tierney, 80, of Iredell County to Gayle Patricia Steinbicker, 73, of Surry County.

– Ritchie Dale Puckett, 49, of Surry County to Shari Deena York, 32, of Surry County.

– Kelvin Soberal Ortiz, 26, of Surry County to Adrianna Cherie Stillwagon, 22, of Surry County.

– Michael John Kunnmann, 44, of Stokes County to Kathryn Mills Bowman, 37, of Surry County.

– Kyle Timothy Casstevens, 23, of Surry County to Cayla Renae Tate, 20, of Surry County.

– Jamie Carlyle Radford, 24, of Hamilton County, Tennessee to Makayla Alexis Martin, 24, of Hamilton County.

– Alexiz Michael Alvarez Garcia, 26, of Surry County to Erika Anali Ragoytia Reyes, 29, of Surry County.

– Timothy Michael Johnson, 26, of Surry County to Tara Lyn Dillow, 24, of Surry County.

– Wesley Roger Mounce, 24, of Surry County to Kimber Anne Farris, 34, of Iredell County.

– Mickey Aaron Dudley, 26, of Surry County to Andrea Elizabeth Thorpe, 37, of Surry County.