Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Gregory Wayne Childress Jr., age 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Kenneth Leon Hawks, 59, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting a public officer, failure to heed siren and no insurance;

• Kiara Garcia, 22, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Cynthia Nicole Glass, 34, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Joshua Phillip Lewis, 36, a white male, who is wanted on charges of felony possession of stolen goods, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. Lewis also has an outstanding child support warrant;

• Deborah Poindexter Johnson, 57, a white female, wanted on charges of felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor injury to personal property;

• Sparkle Harris Hughes, 35, a black female wanted on charges of felony possession of a counterfeit instrument and felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as failure to appear for misdemeanor charges and a criminal summons for worthless check;

• Joshua Franklin Freeman, 40, a white male, wanted and a charge of felony cruelty to animals.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.