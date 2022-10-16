Marriages

October 16, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Nicholas Elijah Haithcox, 27, of Surry County to Kelly Elizabeth Robbins, 27, of Surry County.

– Walter Stacy McLamb, 43, of Marion County, Indiana, to Rachel Sarah Ferguson, 41, of Marion County.

– Timothy Blake Smith, 22, of Surry County to Madison Taylor Kinzer, 21, of Surry County.

– Michael James Hicks, 40, of Surry County to Amy Marie Shaw, 47, of Surry County.

– Kandon McKinley Wilson, 25, of Surry County to Carly Danielle Collins, 24, of Surry County.

– Casey Gray Wright, 25, of Surry County to Megan Nicole Fleming, 23, of Surry County.

– Ryan Joseph Fredrick, 34, of Jefferson County, Kentucky, to Lauren Priscilla Hodges, 26, of Jefferson County.

– Jace Alan Kostuck, 35, of Surry County to Olivia Ashley Kern, 26, of Stokes County.

– Cristian Rigoberto Cortes, 25, of Surry County to Yadira Avilez Macias, 21, of Box Elder County, Utah.

– Dallas Shane Brady, 23, of Surry County to Brittany Leeann Stanley, 20, of Surry County.

– Timothy Mitchell Parker, 47, of Surry County to Crystal Gayle Snow, 45, of Surry County.

– James Kyle Dowell, 24, of Surry County to Katrina Grace Tickles, 21, of Surry County.

– Chad Martin Chilton, 50, of Surry County to Lindsey Nichole Hooker, 40, of Surry County.