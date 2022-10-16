Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Nathaniel Steven Edwards, 48, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, and inspection forgery;

• Sue Ann Dunn, 45, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Donald Gray Hawks, 60, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for drive while license revoked and no liability insurance.

• Jamie Paul Brown, 49, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Joshua Phillip Lewis, 34, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of stolen goods, felony flee to elude arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon;

• Gabriel Delgado, 39, a white male, wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony financial card fraud, felony identity theft, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and several additional traffic charges;

• Bobby Lee Hawks, 35, a white male, wanted on charges of felony possession of firearm by a felon, felony discharging a firearm in a motor vehicle to incite fear, along with several failure to appear charges including several felonies;

• Sparkle Harris Hughes, 35, a black female, wanted on charges of felony possession of a counterfeit instrument and felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as failure to appear for misdemeanor charges and a criminal summons for worthless check;

• Thomas Michael Watts Jr., 49, a white male wanted on charges of felony identity theft, and felony larceny of chose in action.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.