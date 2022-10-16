Surry County divorces

October 16, 2022

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Elizabeth C. Aguilar and Mark A. Aguilar; granted on Oct. 6.

– Danielle M. House and Charles Oliver Chase House; granted on Oct. 6.

– Sara Norman and Jed Stephen Norman; granted on Oct. 6.

– Scottie Lynn Dawson and Myriah Denise Dobson; granted on Oct. 6.

– Nathan Lee Turney and Jennia Legue Turney; granted on Oct. 6.

– Kendra Branch and Austin Chase Branch; granted on Oct. 6.

– Amanda Garcia and Juan Garcia; granted on Oct. 6.

– Heather Ann Johnson and Joshua Austin Johnson; granted on Oct. 11.

– Breanna Pruitt and Zachary Goins; granted on Oct. 11.

– Nelda Gaye Caudle and Kevin William Caudle; granted on Oct. 11.

– Joshua James Sprinkle and Emily Grace Hiatt; granted on Oct. 11.