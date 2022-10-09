Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tammy Renee Tuttle, 48, a white female is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for two counts felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and use/possession drug paraphernalia;

• Brianna Hope Berry Ayers, 24, a white female is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for felony identify theft, resisting a public officer, damage to property, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance;

• Jesse James Outlaw, 29, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for felony larceny, felony breaking & entering and damage to property;

• Timothy Scott Brown, 31, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for two counts felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705, or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.