In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
-Margaret Chilton Parries, John Dale Parries, William Herbert Chilton Jr and Bobbie Chilton to CSHPT, LLC; tract one 0.335 acres lot 1 and tract two 1.532 acres lot 2 PB 41 29; $300.
-Teddy Aldean Medley, Donese Jane Medley and Christopher S. Medley to Michael Todd Goodwin and Angela Hartsog Goodwin; tract; $530.
-Cynthia F. Stanley and Christopher Mark Stanley to Kayla S. Norman and Jonathan I. Norman; 12.451 acres tract one PB 41 130 Dobson; $0.
-Ian Christopher Tipping and Lindsay Gwyn Tippinng to Emmanuel S. Schmaltz; 2.217 acres; $0.
-Morrisons Recycling, Beatrice S. Murray and Melvin B. Morrison Sr to Maken Properties, L.L.C.; tract one 5.060 acres tract two 0.112 acres Elkin; $357.
-Janet A. Phillips to James Anthony Waibel; tract one lots 10-11 block A R.H. Hines property and tract two tract Mount Airy; $180.
-Allie L. Willard and Jonathan Lee Willard to Darryl W. Wilson, Durenda L. Wilson and Jakob Wesley Wilson; 11.200 acres PB 41 126 South Westfield; $700.
-Jonathan Scott Guyer and Karen Wilson to Matthew A. Medina; lots 4-7 and 24-25 R.A. Simmons Farm PB 4 61; $20.
-Amber O’Neal Flippen and Jacob Todd Flippen to Zachary Ryan O’Neal; four tracts; $0.
-Randall Dean Hamlin, Margo L. Hamlin, Tony Douglas Hamlin and Melissa D. Hamlin to Dusty Keenan Creed and Jeffery Dean Creed; tract one 2.000 acres and tract two 1 acre and tract three 2.17 acres Dobson; $280.
-Jarrell Douglas Hawks to Douglas Thompson; 2.000 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.
-Jeremy R. Johnson, Jessica P. Johnson, Ramon Jefferson Boaz II and Merry Craig Boaz to Three Fours Ranch, LLC; tract one 1.607 acres and tract two 2.318 acres PB 30 64 and tract three tract; $0.
-Brian Raymond Pressnell, Laura L. Pressnell and Laura Lynn Marion to Jamais Arriere, LLC; tract one 1 acre and tract two 1.25 acres Bryan; $160.
-Pansy Tilley and Pansy Jones Potts to Blaine M. Montgomery; 0.31 acres Mount Airy; $36.
-Joshua B. Eleva to Eleva Properties, LLC; tract A tract and tract B lot 16 block C Westwood development PB 6 28 and tract C lot 6 section F Graves Heights development PB 3 158 Mount Airy; $0.
-Worth Winebarger Properties, LLC to Janie Winebarger Cheek; 12.416 acres lot 1 PB 41 145 Elkin; $0.
-Jason Michael Hoerter and Jessica L. Hoerter to Cynthia D. Nix; lot 38 section E Cross Creek Country Club, INC residential development phase II PB 9 32-33 Mount Airy; $740.
-James W. Partin, Susan S. Partin and Janie Winebarger Cheek to Park Ridge Partners, LLC; 12.416 acres lot 1 PB 41 145 Elkin; $340.
-Christian Krobisch and Melissa Hayes to Beast Trail Ventures, LLC; 66.542 acres PB 15 83 and PB 17 61; $0.
-Estate of Bobby Bowman, Annette Wall, Bobby Bowman, Terry Wall, Joshua Bowman, Robert Bowman and Amber Sweet to Annette Wall; 1.615 acres lot 9 PB 14 158 estate of Bobby Bowman 22 E 319; $180.
-Douglas Springthorpe and Tamela M. Springthorpe to Darren K. Burris and Rebecca T. Burris; lot 9 Laurel Creek subdivision PB 13 127; $880.
-R&J Rees, LLC to Needham Holdings, L.L.C.; tract one 0.445 acres and tract two 0.812 acres Pilot; $230.
-Garalee Weldon and James Weldon to Stuart Allen Francis and Traci A. Francis; 1.71 acres Marsh; $500.
-Simmons of Granite City, LLC to Daniel Edward Ferguson and Maranda Jones Ferguson; tract Mount Airy; $300.
-Cecil Dean Jones and Lorraine Utt Jones to Ronald D. Marshall and Loretta L. Shoaf; tract one 3.00 acres PB 26 72 and tract two tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
-Melvin Carroll Cobler to Lisa A. Dobbins; 1.95 acres Dobson; $50.
-Douglas Herman Hooker and Lillian Carol Hooker to Phillip Andrew Hooker and James Douglas Hooker; 0.767 acres lot 2 PB 41 104 Long Hill; $0.
-Douglas Herman Hooker and Lillian Carol Hooker to Phillip Andrew Hooker and Alexis Wiles Hooker; 8.050 aces lot 1 PB 41 104 Long Hill; $0.
-Douglas Herman Hooker and Lillian Carol Hooker to James Douglas Hooker; 31.273 acres lot 3 PB 41 104 Long Hill; $0.
-Josie A. Moore Trust, Teresa I. Roberts Terence L. Moore and Josie A. Moore to Teresa Roberts and Terence L. Moore; tract; $0.
-Lelia Salinas and Lelia Rodriguez Gomez to David H. Bedsaul and Iven L. Bedsaul; .69 acres portion of lot 8 Joe Simmons property PB 10 175 South Westfield; $0.
-Carlton Ray Jessup to Rebecca L. Gooding; tract Westfield; $322.
-Quarterdeck TH, LLC to Renee Lynn Hinsley; parcel one 0.76 acres and pacel two tract Eldora; $200.
-Craig Meadows, Rhonda D. Meadows, Lori Marshall and Douglas Marshall to PQA Healthcare, INC; tract Mount Airy; $800.
-Chad Grayson Gough, Kimberly Sanders Gough, Coby Grey Gough and Gina M. Gough to James Franklin Craig and Lisa A. Craig; tract one 4.55 acres and tract two 8.8830 acres 2428 Pipers Gap Road Mount Airy; $500.
-NC Blueline Properties, LLC to James Robert Mclean and Carol Jean Mclean; lots 3-4 PB 41 72 Lumber Plant Road Franklin; $280.
-Sink Family Limited Partnership and Kester A. Sink to David Minasian and Marilyn J. Minasian; 0.12 acres Mount Airy; $1.
-Patty G. Yoder to Mary Ferguson Hawks; 0.795 acres Mount Airy; $284.
-Jeffrey Daniel Byrd and Kristi Lynn Byrd to Kenneth E. Herzer and Wendy A. Herzer; 12.00 acres Tony G. Green and Jason M. Carpenter property Elkin; $700.
-Joey Lee Blackburn and Teena C. Blackburn to Earl Lynn and Judith Lynn; 0.284 acres 119 Salmon Street Elkin; $260.
-Doris Marie Farley to Preston Keith Blevins; 11.237 acres Rockford; $0.