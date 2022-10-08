Sewing a thread of commonality through time

October 8, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Emily Morgan

The Brother Luminaire 3 is the newest machine in its line. It can embroider and has lots of designs loaded. While this machine is in the higher price range it can produce magnificent work. If this isn’t for you, Creative Sewing Machines also has starter models!

<p>This 1949 Singer Mannikin Doll set was originally produced to give kids their own machine, encouraging practical skills during and after WWII! The set included patterns, the machine, doll, and other accessories.</p>

<p>This antique thread display would have graced the counters of a general store or shop like it. Colors varied and were subject to price jumps depending on availability. Traditionally spools that hold the thread were made out of wood. Today many are made of plastic or hard foam material.</p>

<p>This singer sewing machine was donate to the museum by J.D. Bartley. It is a treadle sewing machine, circa 1879. These machines worked on a pully system that turned the large wheel to the right, moving the needle up and down to make the stitch. This machine in particular was used by J. D’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Mary Mays Bartley,Sarah Issacs Mays & Mary Poindexter Scott Issacs).</p>

Have you ever popped a stitch, or lost a button? In the event this happened, could you sew it back on or stitch it up? For many in our region, the answer would be yes.

For generations, families have passed down the art of sewing or mending as a way of life. Clothing and other garments were bought using hard-earned money or crafted with valuable resources. Often these pieces could not be replaced, due to either accessibility or monetary constraints. You didn’t throw pants or a dress out due to a small tear… you fixed it!

The art of taking material and creating a cohesive object is one of the oldest textile arts in existence. Everything from leather animal hides to the most painstakingly created lace is bound together in some of the same ways to create wearable or usable items. Most sources suggest that sewing began with native populations very early on, Paleolithic early. Leather was tied together through holes punctured through the hides. As technologies progressed our ancestors used sharp bones with holes to spread sinew (animal product) and fibrous plant materials to sew garments.

Through the Middle Ages sewing changed even more with practices advancing as more time could be devoted to the art. Tailors and seamstresses began to pop up in towns, allowing the wealthy to purchase ready-made clothes, while the majority of the masses still crafted everything with their own hands, the craft would primarily stay that way until the Industrial Revolution took the world by storm.

In 1790, or 1780 depending on your source, a man by the name of Thomas Saint received the very first patent for a leather sewing machine. This English inventor’s machine used the chain stitch method with a single thread creating a simple stitch. By the 1840s others had taken Saint’s plans and added and adjusted things to create the “Sewing Machine.” The advent of these machines caused riots in many places, angry tailors protested the use of such machinery, believing it would put them out of work!

The first American Patent was granted to Elias Howe in 1846, his machine utilized thread from two different sources. This design would be picked up by Isaac Singer who created the treadle sewing machine that became a household must!

Singer sewing machines started out with a pully system and soon advanced to electric power by 1889 and by 1905 many homes had made the switch. Sewing machines progressed, becoming more accurate and easier to use. By the 1940s the zig-zag stitch was introduced with many other new components to follow.

Today sewing machines are tiny computers! Everything from embroidery to simple sewing can be done on the same machine. I talked with Timmesa Wishart at Creative Sewing Machines in Downtown Mount Airy. She showed me some amazing machines that go from simple to complex; the shop sells Bernina and Brother machines with no treadles in sight! If you are looking to learn how to sew the Groovy Gallery on West Lebanon offers beginner sewing classes with Marie Nicholson. Happy Sewing!

Emily Morgan is the Guest Services Manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield, North Carolina. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229