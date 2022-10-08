Red Ribbon Week is here

October 8, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
By Charlotte Reeves Guest Columnist

October is the month for the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation called Red Ribbon Week (October 23 – 31). Red Ribbon Week is celebrated to pay respect to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena who was murdered in 1985 while investigating drug traffickers in Mexico.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.”, created by Emily King, Chelsea Abbott, and Celise Wicker, 7th graders at Wayland-Cohocton Middle School in Wayland, New York. The theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free.

This year, the Surry County Commissioners have signed an official Surry County Government Proclamation stating that October 23-31 will be recognized, in Surry County, as Red Ribbon Week. The County has committed significant resources to ensure the success of Red Ribbon Week and encourages citizens to participate in drug-free prevention education activities, making a visible statement that we are strongly committed to creating and maintaining a drug-free County.

Red Ribbon Week is intended to be a fun and effective program for community members with specific focus on the youth population. There will be a number of ways to participate which include communicating with children about the importance of staying drug-free and the meaning behind this year’s theme. Another important mission of Red Ribbon Week is to educate and bring awareness to our youth by using creative and consistent messaging.

Given the current substance use epidemic our country, Red Ribbon Week is as important as ever. Help us spread awareness and educate children and families about the consequences of substance use and the importance of a drug-free lifestyle. The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is partnering with the Mount Airy Rotary Club, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Elkin City Schools to spread the word to as many students as possible by celebrating Red Ribbon Week in multiple locations. Students will be given information about Red Ribbon Week, receive a red ribbon to wear, sign posters in their school, and enjoy many other activities.

During school presentations DEA and local law enforcement agencies will speak with students about the importance of staying drug-free. Other community agencies will be working with our youth as well, including Insight Human Services, Surry Friends of Youth, and the All-Stars Prevention Group. We are honored to have to have a partnership with these community volunteers, agencies, local law enforcement, and the DEA.

On Saturday, October 29, , (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) we will wrap up our Red Ribbon Week by having a community event at Riverside Park, hosted by The Mount Airy Rotary and Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery. There will be food, kid friendly activities, a medication take back, and much more. Please come join us and help celebrate the largest substance use prevention activity in the United States.

If you, or someone you know, would benefit from learning more about Red Ribbon Week and our planned activities, please contact Charlotte Reeves, Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery Community Outreach Coordinator, at reevesc@co.surry.nc.us. Visit our website at surrycountycares.com for more information about substance use disorder and the many resources in our County.

Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.