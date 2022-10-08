Golfers prepare for Greater Granite Open

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Golfers participate in the 2021 Greater Granite Open to benefit The United Fund of Surry. (Photo: The United Fund of Surry)

<p>Sponsorship signage is seen at the Greater Granite Open 2021. The 2022 GGO is being held Friday, Oct. 14, at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. (Photo: The United Fund of Surry)</p>

Golfers have a great reason to hit the course on October 14th, 2022. The Greater Granite Open will take place at the Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy, NC.

“The Greater Granite Open is our second event of the 2022 campaign year,” shared Melissa Hiatt, Executive Director. “The GGO is significant to the campaign as it represents the building of relationships in our community.”

“It is progressing very well, as of today it looks like we may have a couple openings for teams,” Hiatt said Friday of the ongoing preparations. “I feel it will be sold out; the community has been a great supporter of this event.”

Entry fee is $400 for a team of four or for those wishing to sign up individually the cost will be $125. On the day of the event there will be opportunities to join in on a raffle as well as purchase course mulligans for those shots that may go wide of the fairway.

Teams will have the option to choose between the morning tee times which begin at 8 a.m. or those in the afternoon that will begin at 1 p.m. after a lunch being provided to participants at noon.

Hiatt says that Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is the title sponsor for this year’s Greater Granite Open. “We are excited to welcome them to this event and appreciate their support of our organization,” she said.

Business or local civic groups that may want to participate are encouraged to do so; sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For 67 years, the United Fund has used donations, fundraisers, corporate gifts, and workplace campaigns to support the member agencies in Surry County. “With your investment the impact is immeasurable,” Hiatt said.

The member agencies under the United Fund umbrella serve the community by helping meet the needs of the citizens of Surry County. The fund allocates donated funds into four main priority areas: crisis, seniors, medical and family & youth. The Scouts, rescue squads, Surry Medical Ministries, Surry Friends of Youth, The Shepherd’s House, and Meals on Wheels all benefit from donations that are received, or funds raised by the United Fund.

Each agency is reviewed annually, and financial allocations are made based on the agencies’ needs and their impact on the current needs in our community. Hiatt and United Fund keep strive to see that money raised and donated locally is used locally for the people of Surry County.

The United Fund has reported in recent years the service they are offer are beginning to transition toward more support for seniors. For their 2021 report, United Fund of Surry organizations aided 26,458 residents of Surry County.

Hiatt said that total is almost one-third the total population of Surry County having received at least one benefit from a member organization of the United Fund. However, many clients are utilizing more than one service from a United Fund organization.

It took the effort of volunteers numbering 1,172 people strong 2021 to deliver almost 61,000 hours of service to residents of the county. Due to these efforts the United Fund saves Surry County $1,733,749 in savings for services which the county would have offered, but instead are being provided by one of the member organizations.

For a suite of services that is used by one-third of the county, it could be reasonable to assume a similar percentage are making donations to the United Fund. Hiatt informed that the number is closer to 3% of the population who donate.

Fundraising is a non-stop effort for non-profit organizations who have been facing dwindling ranks of volunteers during the pandemic. Some groups have reported that charitable giving during this time has dropped too. That trend may continue as people are feeling the pinch of inflation every time they gas up or visit their grocery store.

Their annual workplace campaigns remain the biggest source of donations to United Fund. Events like the Greater Granite Open, Downtown Rocks and Runs, and a new bourbon tasting event represent more non-traditional ways for the group to raise money while also bringing out the community to support their members.

More information can also be obtained by calling the United Fund of Surry office at 336-789-3087. Online sponsorship and registration information can be found at http://www.unitedfundofsurry.org/golf.