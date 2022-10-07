The Humble Hare opens in Mount Airy

October 7, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Humble Hare were held Friday morning at 705 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy. A crowd gathered to hear from speakers and see the ribbon cutting before the doors were thrown open and the shopping began.

Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>The interior of The Humble Hare is seen just after the grand opening Friday, Oct. 7. The Hare is the new resale store that benefits Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>The Humble Hare keeps a watchful eye over the sales floor. On day one right after the grand opening, customers were finding deals on home wares, furniture, and clothing with proceeds going back to aid the work of Mountain Valley Hospice.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

Ryan Kelly | The News

<p>Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland is seen asking for the oversized scissors. In a custom started by his predecessor David Rowe, the mayor cuts a small part of the grand opening ribbon of Mount Airy businesses to be put on display. He estimates there are thirty five such pieces of grand opening ribbon currently in his office.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly | The News</p>

Ryan Kelly | The News

A grand opening celebration for The Humble Hare in Mount Airy was held Friday morning at 705 W. Pine St. After the speakers spoke and the ribbon was cut, the doors opened, and shoppers went in to explore what bargains may be afoot.

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care opened their new store location complete with new name and a super snazzy and sophisticated hare as their new logo. The hare, while humble, is seen adorned with oversized glasses and a bowtie that signifies he is one serious customer.

“The shop has undergone a complete transformation with an enhanced selection of pre-loved furniture, home decor, and clothing,” said Sara Tavery Vice President of Philanthropy, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care.

“Our goal is to offer shoppers high-quality new and gently-used items at affordable prices while increasing revenue in support of patients and their families who lack financial resources to pay for their hospice care.”

Inside the new store were displays of furniture, clothing, home and kitchen wares, shoes, and accessories neatly displayed and ready to be browsed.

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland and Randy Collins of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce both spoke before the ribbon cutting. The men each shared emotional recollections of how hospice made a difference in their own lives during times of great need.

Other families will benefit from The Humble Hare as the sales from the store will help Mountain Valley Hospice offset operating costs and continue to offer services to those in need. They do not turn people away due to financial hardships, so consider that when eyeing a queen comforter or complete dish set at a deeply discounted price.

A few dollars spent within The Humble Hare can have a significant impact on the quality of life that remains for a patient and their family.

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care provides compassionate hospice and palliative care services with a team of healthcare professionals and specially trained volunteers across eighteen counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

On their website Mountain Valley Hospice said that nationally, “More than a million patients and their families have utilized the services of hospice. While 60 percent of hospice patients have cancer, hospice is not only for cancer patients. We also help those who have several different conditions such as heart disease or AIDS.”

“Several of our patients and their families have said: “I don’t know what I would have done without hospice.” Many credit our care to helping them spend warm and memorable days with their loved ones.”

The Humble Hare will gladly be accepting donations for items that can be sold in the store and they ask that donations not be left outside the storefront. To schedule an appointment to make a donation please call 336-789-1230.