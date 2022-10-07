SBC offering free webinars in October

October 7, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The Small Business Center at Surry Community College will be offering multiple online webinars in October free of charge.

The Small Business Center at Surry Community College will be offering multiple online webinars in October free of charge. These webinars cover a variety of topics that are intended to help individuals gain valuable skills for working with a small business.

The webinar Canva: Advanced Design Skills will be held Oct. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar, led by Melanie Diehl, will go into a deep-dive of Canva and will include hands-on design time and screen-sharing for feedback. Pre-requisites include a Canva account and working knowledge of Canva. A paid Canva Pro subscription is highly recommended.

The webinar How to Write a Business Plan will be held Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will teach you the important components of a business plan and help you lay the foundation for long-term success.

The webinar Desktop QuickBooks will be held Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will teach the basics of navigating this software installed directly on your computer and show you how to increase productivity and reduce tax-related mistakes.

The webinar Website Building for Small Businesses will be held Oct. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar can help you quickly and efficiently design a website for your business with little technical knowledge.

The webinar LinkedIn for Businesses will be held Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will teach you how to create an “online presence” that will attract customers to you, as well as how to increase your visibility on LinkedIn.

The webinar Financing Your Small Business will be held Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will get to the heart of business financing and explore the advantages and disadvantages of different types of funding sources.

To register for upcoming virtual seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. After registering for a webinar, a link to join the event will be emailed to you.

For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact SBC Director Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call (336) 386-3685.

The Small Business Center provides seminars, workshops, resources and counseling to prospective business owners and existing business owners. The SCC Small Business Center has facilities in Dobson, Elkin, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, and Yadkinville.