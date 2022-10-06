Autumn Leaves Festival Street Closures

Citizens and business owners should be aware of upcoming street closures for the 2022 Autumn Leaves Festival. The event will take place on Friday October 14 through Sunday October 16. If you travel through the downtown district of Mount Airy you should expect street closures. Set up for the festival will take place on Thursday October 13 and streets will close at noon.

Here is a list of streets that will be closed or partially closed for the event:

· North Main Street, from Rawley Avenue to Pine Street.

· Independence Blvd, from Willow Street to Renfro Street.

· Virginia Street will have no access to N. Main.

· Oak Street, from Market to N. Main Street.

· Oak Street, from City Hall Street to N. Main.

· City Hall Street will be closed from Oak to Moore.

· Franklin Street, from Market to N. Main.

Citizens, business owners and their employees should avoid parking in the downtown area after noon on Thursday October 13.

Questions on the Autumn Leaves Festival should be directed to Festival Director, Jordon Edwards, 336-786-6116 ext. 204.

The Autumn Leaves Festival is celebrating their 56th year in 2022. The event is hosted and managed by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.