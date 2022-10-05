Copeland Elementary September Leaders of the Month

October 5, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Back Row, L to R: Julio Garcia, Eli Fannon, Sofia Chavez Landaverde, Esmeralda Argote-Ferias, Enoch Addington, Front Row, L to R: Cesar Munoz Avila, Thiago Landaverde, Zoey Flinchum, Genesis Lachino, Lera Simpson, Zenaido Armenta, Abel Hardy, & Elijah Marsh

Copeland Elementary School recognized September’s “Leaders of the Month.” These students exhibited the leadership attribute self-awareness exceptionally well throughout the month.