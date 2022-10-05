Shoals second grade study States of Matter

George Kreeger

Danni Liles

Danni Liles

Klaudia Simmons class

Klaudia Simmons class

Summer Kreeger's class

Summer Kreeger’s class

Lane Lawson

Lane Lawson

Ainsley Jones

Ainsley Jones

Klaudia Simmons, Lane Mitchell and Clara Anne Knox.

Klaudia Simmons, Lane Mitchell and Clara Anne Knox.

Oliver Milwood, Jacob Logan and Riley Buntin.

Oliver Milwood, Jacob Logan and Riley Buntin.

Second graders at Shoals Elementary have been learning about the different States of Matter. They have discovered that some unique substances can be both solid and liquid while they played in Oobleck! They finished up their unit in States of Matter by making ice cream in a bag. It was both educational and delicious!