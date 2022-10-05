Meadowview Magnet Middle School sixth grade Dot Day

Sixth grade students Alex Tarn and KaDence Asbell.

Sixth grade student Olivia Leonard.

Sixth grade students viewing Peter H. Reynolds virtual live.

Sixth grade students Charles Wilson and Jasmyn Billings.

Meadowview Magnet Middle sixth grade students celebrated International Dot Day, which is held on Sept. 15. Media Coordinator, Alicia Ray planned a day filled with “dot” themed activities. Students designed their own paper dot, which was later able to be viewed in 3D. Students were human “dots” on a life-sized coordinate grid in math, and created a dot by listing their favorite things they have learned this year in science. Finally, Mustangs were able to attend a virtual live session with the author of The Dot, Peter H. Reynolds. The theme of Dot Day was, “Just make your mark and see where it takes you” and our Mustangs made their marks!