Shoals Elementary receives donation from Food Lion to help the backpack program

October 5, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Front: Justin Sharpe, Assistant Manager Store #441; Back row: Bri Scott, Manager Store #133, Marty Bauguess, Manager Store #441, Jeff Blunt, Guidance Counselor, Terry Easter, Manager Store #944, Kelly Waters, Principal, Don Duff, Manager Store #2103, Rondale Ratcliff, Mt Airy Regional Specialist

Food Lion Manager, Terry Easter along with other Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers from around the region stopped by to drop off 60 bags of food for our backpack program. The bags included, capri suns, puddings, apple sauce, mac & cheese, fruit bars, beans and wieners, ramen noodles and honey nut cheerio cereal cups. Food Lion Feeds’ mission is to put food and hope on the table of our neighbors. We are so thankful here at Shoals to have benefited from this program.