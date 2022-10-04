North Surry Homecoming Court

North Surry Senior Ashley Flores, left, was named Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday’s football game against Forbush. Aniya Joyce was named Maid of Honor. (Photo credit: Jeff Linville | Special to the News)

<p>(L-R) Freshmans: Ila Edwards, Madelyn Niston and Josie Watson</p>

<p>(L-R) Juniors: Haley Hawks, Katlin Hice and Stephanie Cortes</p>

<p>(L-R) Seniors: Aniya Joyce, Samantha Morgan, Hannah Hall, Kennah Scott and Ashley Flores</p>

<p>(L-R) Sophomores: Marisa Hicks, Airam Casas and Sarah Sutphin</p>

<p>Back row: (L-R): Katlin Hice, Haley Hawks, Josie Watson, Madelyn Niston, Ila Edwards, Marisa Hicks, Airam Casas Front row: (L-R): Stephanie Cortes, Aniya Joyce, Samantha Morgan, Hannah Hall, Kennah Scott, Ashley Flores, Sarah Sutphin</p>

