In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Cecelia A. Pritchard to Bethany Rodriguez; 1.595 acres and 0.057 acres PB 38 167 Westfield; $48.
– Charles Edward Gammons Sr. to Dennis Joe Gammons; 1 acre Westfield; $9.
– Thomas Franklin Woodruff and Jayne Denise Bledsoe to Thomas Franklin Woodruff; tract one 22.937 acres PB 19 85 and tract two 30 and 96/100 acres and tract three tract Dobson; $0.
– Jerry Dean Tilley and Elizabeth S. Tilley to Joseph Wayne Ferguson and Katie Elizabeth Ferguson; tract; $250.
– Shackleford Family Trust and Carol Ann Shackleford to Loran N. Schubarg; tract one 1.31 acres and tract two tract along White Dirt Road and Fleeman Trail; $1,070.
– Tyler Pardue, Jennifer Pardue and Jennifer Renee Sawyers to Kelley J. Tindall; unit 206 Lakeview Condominium bk 1 189-192; $276.
– Jeremy Rodriguez to Benjamin Cory Ernest; tract one lot 6 section 4 PB 7 73 and tract two lot 6 section 7 Town and Country Woods PB 8 100 Mount Airy; $470.
– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, Robert J. Lovill IV and Allen J. Lovill to Brandi Michelle Burkhart and Kennis Sidney Burkhart III; lot 18 section 1 Woodridge subdivision PB 14 55 Mount Airy; $34.
– Robert Bruce Bowman and Linda McMillian to Deidre McWilliams Edmiston and Troy Douglas Edmiston; lot 36 Orchard Mountain development phase 1 section 4 PB 10 86; $38.
– Brittany N. Cox and James A. Cox to Delarco, Inc.; 0.345 acres Marsh; $154.
– Kenneth Edward Wall and Gayle Wall to Rachel Wall and Kenneth Dale Wall; 3.37 acres tract one PB 41 118 Siloam; $0.
– Julie Young Senter to William George Robert Rex and Summer Nicole Rex; tract one 1 acre and tract two 2.10 acres and tract three 1.15 acres and tract four 4.75 acres; $470.
– Stanley Mulcock and Claudia K. Sand to WRG & CDO, LLC; 1.54 acres lots 3-4 PB 16 59 Bryan; $823.
– Estate of Suzanne Sears Bledsoe, John C. Bledsoe, Cornelia Johnson Bledsoe, Suzanne B. Stafford, Jay Andrew Stafford, Elizabeth B. Pickett, James Kelly Bledsoe, Diana Lynne Bledsoe, Billy Junior Bledsoe II, Donna Lawson Bledsoe, Harold W. Bledsoe and Carol A. Bledsoe to Green Rabbit Farm, LLC; tracts Rockford estate of Suzanne Sears Bledsoe 22 E 669; $760.
– Carol Vaughn to Beverly Perez Hermenegildo and Benito Perez Cruz; 10.010 acres PB 29 144 Mount Airy; $150.
– Sandy Hardy Moody, Brian Kenneth Moody, Mitzi O. Moody and Benny Ray Moody to Lamech Walker Trexler and Lisa Eve Trexler; 25 acres Bryan; $0.
– Kimberly Kirkman Beeson to Diana S. Haynes; tract Mount Airy; $580.
– Jeffrey Cabot Clevenger to Tanner Austin Lineberry and Brooke Diane Burnette; lot 5 Mount Airy townehome PB 37 185 Mount Airy; $340.
– Lamech Walker Trexler, Erica Minton Trexler, Lisa Eve Trexler and Lesa Eve Trexler to Cheek’s Water Works, INC; 25 acres Bryan; $160.
– Maxim Stark to Samuel Stark and Oksona Weber Stark; 0.480 acres lot 4 Oakview subdivision PB 14 8 Elkin (Surry) and PB 9 159 Edwards (Wilkes); $0.
– Jonathan Whitaker Gentry and Sally Bryant Whitaker to Whit Acre Farm, L.L.C.; PB 12 181 Dobson; $0.
– Sommer Leigh Whitaker to Whit Acre Farm, L.L.C.; tract PB 12 81 Dobson; $0.
– Kerri Ferrari Marchese to Triad Casa, LLC; tract one 0.272 acres lot 5 and portion of lot 4 block 23 PB 1 185 and tract two 0.060 acres Elkin; $128.
– Samuel E. Marion, Linda A. Marion, Mark S. Marion and Sybil P. Marion to Michael V. Marion and Tanda S. Marion; 2.83 acres PB 13 176 Shoals; $57.
– Judy Simmons Holt and Joseph Timothy Holt to Kim D. Aylor and Wade S. Aylor; 0.75 acres Pilot; $470.
– Lawrence Allen Whitaker to Lawrence Allen Whitaker and Peggy L. Whitaker; lot 17 and portion of lot 16 block A Mitchell Bluff Estates PB 7 35 Elkin; $0.
– Estate of Kathy Sue Gery, Estate of John M. Gery Jr., Estate of John M. Gery, Cynthia Diane Allen, Kathy Sue Gery, John M. Gery Jr. and John M. Gery to Virginia Shelby Hodges; tract estate of Cynthia Diane Allen 22 E 312 and estate of John M. Gery Jr. 21 E 988; $250.
-.Burger King Corporation to Burger King Company, LLC; 1.516 acres PB 10 63 and 97 Mount Airy; $0.
-.Suzann C. German to Kevin R. Sidden; lot 70 section 4 Crosswinds subdivision PB 12 183; $110.
-.Taylor Alouf Utt, Taylor Marie Alouf and Anthony Steven Utt Jr. to Patrick Z. East and Alexis M. Kinnan; lot 21 Hillcrest subdivision PB 9 55 Mount Airy; $420.
-.Ethel Smith, Robert Edgar Smith Jr. and Annette H. Smith to Ethel Smith and and Annette Smith; four tracts Stewarts Creek; $2.
– Carl Thomas Martin and Rene Jessup Martin to Megan Michelle Turney and Daniel Austin Turney; 1 acres Westfield; $220.
– Anthony John Raymond, Jamie Scott Raymond and Jamie Scott McCreary to William Manley and Brandi Manley; lot 4 Dearon development section 2 PB 15 62; $770.
– Lee Mills Construction Company, Inc. to Nicholas Michael Keen and Jesse Marie Keen; 0.90 acres lot 6 Stonecroft subdivision section 1 PB 19 95 Stewarts Creek; $1,087.
– Mills Ridge Properties, L.L.C. to Nicholas Michael Keen and Jesse Marie Keen; 0.86 acres lot 4 and 0.86 acres lot 5 Stonecroft subdivision section 1 PB 19 95 Stewarts Creek; $136.
– Tammy B. Gilley to Earlie Gaston Gilley III and Ashley C. Gilley; 7.127 acres; $774.
– Jo Ann Jones to Salpietra Family Trust; 8.707 acres; $420.
– Tony G. Marion and Suzette S. Marion to Casey Dale Marion and Stephanie Lynn Marion; 5.089 acres PB 41 138 Shoals; $0.
– Tony G. Marion and Suzette S. Marion to Anthony Dale Marion and Lindsey Sarah Marion; tract Shoals; $0.
– PET, LLC to Jeffrey C. Eidson; 0.574 acres Elkin; $0.