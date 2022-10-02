Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brett Alexander Mahan, 28, of Wilkes County to Makenzi Lane Sasser, 24, of Surry County.

– Nicholas Easton Rauner, 31, of Olmsted County, Minnesota, to Kayla Victoria Stuber, 28, of McLeod County, Minnesota.

– David James Anderson, 56, of Wilkes County to Julia Eugenia Gambill, 57, of Wilkes County.

– Shane Michael Poindexter, 24, of Yadkin County to Velvet Dawn Selba, 36, of Surry County.

– Brett Taylor Smith, 31, of Surry County to Taylor Madison Mills, 30, of Surry County.

– Logan Mackenzie Jones, 28, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Courtney Anastasia Ramey, 27, of Surry County.

– Hunter Ray Dyer, 23, of Surry County to Sarah Cheyenne Fletcher, 23, of Wilkes County.

– Kobe Allen Rachels, 24, of Surry County to Candice Renae Griffith, 24, of Surry County.

– Ryan Tyler Key, 24, of Surry County to Montana Leeann Handy, 21, of Surry County.

– Adam Perez Butcher, 24, of Johnston County to Destiny Nicole Martin, 22, of Johnston County.

– Luke Mackinley Ramey, 20, of Surry County to Taylor Gray Snow, 20, of Surry County.

– Nicholas Elliott Huff, 24, of Surry County to Brittany Grace Johnson, 23, of Surry County.

– Zion-Justice Antonio Robinson, 23, of Surry County to Quania Denay Long, 34, of Surry County.

– Eddie Darryl Scott Jr, 24, of Surry County to Autumn Mary Mason, 25, of Surry County.

– Mark Walter Miller, 63, of Surry County to Teresa Louise Oke, 55, of Surry County.