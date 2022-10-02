Surry County divorces

October 2, 2022

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Jason Sheets and Paula Durgin Sheets; granted on Sept. 6.

– Richard S. Bowman and Sherill H. Bowman; granted Sept. 6.

– Laura Leigh Phillips and Thomas Joshua Phillips; granted on Sept. 6.

– Craig Steven Hawks and Ladonna Dawn Hawks; granted on Sept. 6.

– Peggy Ann Petrocy and Ronald Nelson Gilmore; granted on Sept. 6.

– Johnathan Edmonds and Kayla Edmonds; granted on Sept. 12.

– Ann McCall and Jerry Wayne McCall; granted on Sept. 12.

– Tanner Hodgin and Abigale Harold Hodgin; granted on Sept. 12.

– Savannah Utt and Andrew Utt; granted on Sept. 12.

– Dazanica Lashay Rodriguez and Melvin Joel Rodriguez Cardona; granted on Sept. 22.

– Alicia Draughn and James M. Draughn; granted on Sept. 22.

– Carla Woodring and Matthew Monday; granted on Sept. 22.

– Morgan Anna Greene and Kasey Marion Greene; granted on Sept. 22.

– Brittany Gibbons and Jacob Gibbons; granted on Sept. 22.

– Lisa Selvey and Grover Selvey II; granted on Sept. 22.

– Paulina Gunnell and Jonathan Ryan Gunnell; granted on Sept. 22.

– Karen Lane Chrisley and Anthony Scott Chrisley; granted on Sept. 22.

– Wendy Jo Childress and Randy George Childress; granted on Sept. 22.

– Vincent Kirkman and Kimberly Dawn Kirkman; granted on Sept. 22.

– William Ray Speer and Barbara Burgess Speer; granted on Sept. 22.

– Paul Taylor and Sparrah Taylor; granted on Sept. 22.