Flu Vaccines Available at Surry County Health and Nutrition Center

The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery will be observing Prevention Month in October with a series of presentations to local schools on suicide prevention, vape awareness, mental health, and ending the month with Red Ribbon Week

Benjamin Franklin said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and in Surry County, that concept is going to be acted upon with help from millions of dollars in opioid settlement money.

The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse and Recovery has created the Prevention Plan 2022-2024 and posted it on SurryCountyCares.org/blog for review.

Outreach Coordinator Charlotte Reeves and county data analyst Jaime Edwards worked for more than 18 months and used evidenced-based theory along with input from community members to create a needs assessment with a unique prevention lens.

Trying to attack the county’s substance abuse problem on the front end with education and prevention can be a much more cost-effective technique than funding and supporting treatment and recovery plans on the backend. The number the Office of Substance Abuse and Recovery gives is that $1 of prevention equals $10 of savings.

During prevention month the local agency is going to emphasize what works and what does not — such as the scare tactics which they say are leftovers from prevention techniques of the Eisenhower Administration.

Constantly being told to ‘Just Say No’ or seeing a wrecked car in a field to send a message about drunk driving may be effective to a point. However, Jaime Edwards said kids can get desensitized to the message, if that message can reach them through all the noise and distraction of modern digital life.

“One of the lessons learned in prevention and coalition work is that it often takes a combination of comprehensive, complimentary, and evidence-based strategies,” Reeves said.

“There is a strong consensus in the field of prevention that it takes a comprehensive response utilizing multiple complimentary strategies to reduce it. The response can be all over the place, that’s why I get tired sometimes, it’s a lot of stuff. But that’s the way you have to do it, from all sides.”

The Office of Substance Abuse and Recovery can attack the problem from many angles because of the breadth of experience on the team, “The reason I love this agency so much is because everyone who works here are all dedicated and knowledgeable. We can call out other places or processes that may not work because we have perspectives that others do not,” she said.

Her psychology background, Edwards clinical experience, Willis with 25 years of law enforcement, and the All Stars who are living in active recovery can all bring something to the table.

The group’s leadership team and the All-Stars Prevention Group took two months and worked on a list of thirteen risk factors in the community. Items were then ranked by the Surry County team that is comprised of professional members of the county staff and those with hands on experience in recovery.

It is beneficial to the group and its planning to have input from those who are in recovery. “There are a lot of times that people that make decisions – they just don’t know that world. It’s not their fault, but that’s why it is so beneficial having the peers.”

Guiding the county’s prevention planning and response will be feedback from the All-Stars groups as well as the surveys from the public, along with more than 50 in-person interviews. “This plan came from this community,” Reeves said. “A lot of prevention plans you just sort of buy off the shelf and it’s a one and done kind of thing that wasn’t made for Surry County. Here we are writing it and we’re only taking into account what the community has told us.”

Cookie cutter solutions made in another state a decade ago may not be the right fit for the unique situation that faces Surry County even though they were designed with the best of intentions. “Good intentions run out, everyone can think of an idea about how to approach prevention, but this is actually science. We went through and did the work, did the research, we did the focus groups, and then we ranked them.”

The All Stars reviewed, and prioritized, community consequences, problems and root causes related to substance use in the community.

In their ranking they determined the number one contributing factor to drug use in this community is social norms. “Our perceptions of our peers’ attitudes and behaviors have a great influence on our own attitudes and behaviors. Unfortunately, our perceptions are often inaccurate. We tend to over-estimate the number of our peers who make unhealthy choices, and therefore underestimate the number who make healthy choices.”

If young Jon thinks the norm is for 14-year-old boys to vape, sneak a beer, or try a joint because that is what all his peers are doing then he is much more likely to engage in that behavior, even if his perception is totally off base.

In fighting back against these norms, the county’s plan says scare tactics are not the way to go nor should there be attempts to stigmatize an unhealthy behavior. Avoiding moralistic messages from authorities on how people “should” behave will help to not turn away young listeners from the necessary message on prevention.

After social norms, the next highest ranking risk factors are the influence of peers, social availability of substances, and the perception of harm. For peer influence, think of the concept of peer pressure. “Adolescents are susceptible to peer influence in that they are more likely to engage in risk taking in groups than alone and with their limited degree of self-reliance, may be more easily swayed towards engaging in risky behavior.”

Social availability means having the perception that prescription and other drugs are readily available, which is associated with increased levels of substance misuse among youth. Youth often report that the means they use to get substances are from family members, neighbors, and/or friends due to proximity and ease of access. The medicine cabinet can be a dangerous place for an angsty adolescent who may really have just needed an ear to listen.

The perception of harm is lacking in adolescents and their decision-making processes when it comes to substances. “Youth who perceive high risk or harm are less likely to use drugs than youths who perceive low risk. Providing credible, accurate, and age-appropriate information about the harm associated with substance abuse is a key component to prevention.”

Reeves said this is the “it can’t happen to me” notion so many kids, and even adults, carry with them. “They don’t realize it can happen to them, or it’s going to happen to them if they do it (use drugs).”

“A significant part of a prevention program is telling the community what we are trying to do,” Mark Willis said. With the opioid settlement money, he would like to create a protective dome around Surry County of prevention messaging. Eighteen years of funding is coming from settlements, so the county is in its best ever position to design, fund, and implement a long term cohesive multi-faceted education campaign focused on prevention of substance abuse before it starts.