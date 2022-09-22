Dual North Surry High Reunions held

September 22, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The North Surry High School Class of 1969 and 1972 reunions were both held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.

<p>Member of the North Surry High Class of 1972 are seen milling about at the beginning of their 50th high school reunion Saturday in Mount Airy.</p>

Member of the North Surry High Class of 1972 are seen milling about at the beginning of their 50th high school reunion Saturday in Mount Airy.

<p>The jukebox stands at the ready for the North Surry Class of 1972 to play hits like “Brandy” by Looking Glass, Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me”, or the ultimate ode to roller skates “Brand New Key” by Melanie.</p>

The jukebox stands at the ready for the North Surry Class of 1972 to play hits like “Brandy” by Looking Glass, Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me”, or the ultimate ode to roller skates “Brand New Key” by Melanie.

<p>North Surry High Class of 1969 gathered outside with this classic car parked just outside for their viewing.</p>

North Surry High Class of 1969 gathered outside with this classic car parked just outside for their viewing.

<p>A balloon arch welcomed the former Greyhounds to the reunion of the North Surry High Class of 1972 which was held last weekend inside of Cross Creek Country Club.</p>

A balloon arch welcomed the former Greyhounds to the reunion of the North Surry High Class of 1972 which was held last weekend inside of Cross Creek Country Club.

<p>The North Surry High Class of 1969 reunion is just underway Saturday at Cross Creek Country Club.</p>

The North Surry High Class of 1969 reunion is just underway Saturday at Cross Creek Country Club.

<p>A display at the North Surry High reunions honors those who were not in attendance.</p>

A display at the North Surry High reunions honors those who were not in attendance.

<p>The Class of 1972 is seen filling up the meeting room inside of Cross Creek Country Club for their 50th high school reunion Saturday, Sept. 17.</p>

The Class of 1972 is seen filling up the meeting room inside of Cross Creek Country Club for their 50th high school reunion Saturday, Sept. 17.

<p>A debate ensues about whether to cut a rug now, or later, on the dance floor at the North Surry High Class of 1972 reunion.</p>

A debate ensues about whether to cut a rug now, or later, on the dance floor at the North Surry High Class of 1972 reunion.

<p>Tables are seen filling up with the Greyhounds of North Surry last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club.</p>

Tables are seen filling up with the Greyhounds of North Surry last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club.

The reunion for two classes of North Surry High School were held last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.

The classes of 1969 and 1972 both celebrated their reunions with gatherings at the country club with the Class of 1969 setting up outside while the Class of 1972 celebrated their fiftieth reunion in style in the grand ballroom of the country club.