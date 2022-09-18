Marriages

September 18, 2022

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Steven Ray Jackson, 25, of Surry County to Cheyanne Renee Boyd, 20, of Surry County.

– Curtis James Spears, 35, of Surry County to Alana Lee Harris, 26, of Surry County.

– Noah Bradley Nix, 21, of Stokes County to Alexandria Faith Reavis, 22, of Stokes County.

– Carl Marion Haynes, 46, of Surry County to Pearly Mae Wright, 41, of Surry County.

– Vicente Santana Trujillo, 36, of Surry County to Juliana Gonzalez Garcia, 33, of Surry County.

– Dylan Hunter Darnell, 25, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Gina Brooke Rotenizer, 26, of Carroll County.

– Jose Ramon Barrios Morales, 32, of Surry County to Jacqueline Puntos Martinez, 27, of Surry County.

– Damon Charles Camp, 26, of Surry County to Brandy Nicole Collins, 26, of Surry County.

– Cesar Emmanuel Pena, 29, of Yadkin County to Kenia Campos, 30, of Yadkin County.

– Freddie Tara Vanhoy, 67, of Surry County to Becky Jane Flowers, 68, of Wilkes County.

– Rickie Gray Hunter, 69, of Surry County to Vickie Lynn Gwaltney, 63, of Surry County.

– Michael Lee Pff, 56, of Roanoke County, Virginia, to Ambre Michelle Dickerson, 57, of Roanoke County.

– Austin Paul Jarrell, 23, of Surry County to Emma Margaret Nichols, 23, of Surry County.

– Griffin Wyatt Hardy, 23, of Surry County to Kathryn Grace Dalton, 23, of Surry County.

– Austin Garrett Scott, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia to Molly Renee Slater, 23, of Forsyth County.

– Adam Dean Atkins, 43, of Surry County to Kristi Annette Bourne, 45, of Surry County.

– Dakota Lee Smith, 23, of Stokes County to Kaley Brooke White, 24, of Surry County.