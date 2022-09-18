Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Timothy Michael Hayes, 44, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and a felony warrant for interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He is on probation for two counts trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Samuel Casey Jenkins, 24, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Filiberto Ramirez Gasca, 58, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer and second degree trespass;

• Franklin Dale Davis, 48, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for larceny and breaking and entering.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.