Real Estate Transfers

Gardening in autumn requires less work

Working in the garden in autumn is more comfortable with less humidity, lower temperatures, workable soil, less insects and also a slow down of weeds. All cool weather crops that will last through the winter can now be planted in the September garden plot. One thing that makes autumn gardening pleasant is the soil is workable and has just enough moisture in it to promote growth of the vegetables of autumn. Certainly the heat is not a factor in autumn’s garden.

Watch out for September wet dew

The wet dews of each morning now carry over from August into the month of September. Many are heavy and linger until the afternoon. The sun of September takes its time in burning off the cold morning dew. Avoid the mistake of mowing dew laden grass because it is not only wet but also sticky and will rust your mower as well as stick to your feet as well as pile grass clippings all over the lawn, it may take until mid-afternoon, but wait until the sun dries the dew from the lawn. Your lawn will be easier to mow and will also look a lot neater.

Onion sets can now be set out in garden

Onion sets are now available at most hardware’s, garden centers, and seed shops. A pound costs around three dollars and you can choose from white, yellow, or red sets. They can be set out in rows or beds. They will grow in cold temperatures and can be harvested all the into spring. Plant onions in a furrow about four inches deep and about three or far inches apart. Spread a layer of peat moss in bottom of the furrow before setting out the onions. Set the onions with the root side down. Apply another layer of peat moss on top of the onions and then apply a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food on top of peat moss and hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade. They will sprout in about two weeks. When they sprout, hill up soil on both sides of the row after applying an application of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food. Water with water wand each week when no rain is in the forecast.

Keeping humming birds fed in September

As September arrives, the annuals of the summer are slowing down and cutting down on the source of nourishment for the hummers. Keep the feeders filled with nectar twice a week. In about a month, they will be leaving on their flight to Mexico for winter. Your nectar will help build the energy for the journey ahead. You can prepare your own nectar with a quart and and a half of water and four cups of sugar with several drops of food coloring (red). Store the nectar in the refrigerator in a half-gallon milk plastic jug. The nectar will last longer in the September temperatures that are more comfortable and most likely the appetites of the hummers will also increase.

Setting out a row or bed of turnips

Turnips are a root crop that needs a long growing period to produce a harvest. They need to be sown at least during the first half of the month of September. Purple top turnips are the most popular variety but you can also choose white turnip varieties, but we prefer purple tops simply because of their royal color! An ounce of turnips will sow a 4×8 bed or a 40 foot row and cost about two dollars. Sow thinly in a row or furrow about three inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow and sow seeds on top of the peat moss and another layer of peat moss on top of the seed. All root crops need this double application of peat moss to retain moisture and improve texture of soil to develop healthy turnips. On top of the layers of peat moss, apply an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade for good soil contact. After turnips sprout, side dress with a layer of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food on each side of raw and hill up the soil.

Making New England salmon chowder

Cool evenings in September pave the way for hot soups and chowder. This recipe calls for canned salmon which makes it simple and easy to prepare. You will need one envelope of beefy onion soup mix (Recipe Secrets), one can (large) Double Q Salmon, two cans Campbell’s cream of potato soup, one pack fried chopped bacon, two cans evaporated milk, half teaspoon black pepper, one tablespoon Old Bay seasoning. Fry the bacon and chop into small pieces. Add the canned salmon and liquid and chop or mash up the salmon. Add all other ingredients and boil over medium heat until hot and steaming. Thicken the chowder to the consistency you desire by placing eight to twelve ounces of cold water in a glass and adding six teaspoons corn starch to the water and mixing until creamy. Add two ounces at a time to the chowder until chowder reaches thickness you prefer. Serve with crackers, bread, or oysterettes.

September is the month of colorful sunsets

The days of September are getting shorter and paving the way into the makings of beautiful sunsets on the Western horizon. Cooler temperatures plus the sun going down earlier produces more and varied colors as the sun sets a minute earlier each evening. The earlier darkness causes these colors to have an enhanced glow in the western sky. Purple clouds also add to that display. Colors of red, orange, yellow, pink, and lavender add extra majesty. The rays of the setting sun produce a glow on the leaves of autumn and give them fiery glory.

Garden residue and autumn leaves equal up to great compost ingredients

The vines, stalks and foliage of spent summer crops are great ingredients to add to the compost pile or bin. Autumn leaves will soon fall and make another compost ingredient. Add to them the grass clippings from the lawn and you have the makings of a compost bin or pile. We have found out a pile is actually great because the sun shines down on it and it is easy to turn with a pitch fork. It can easily be watered to cool it down and it improves the soil underneath the pile.

Starting a row or bed of Siberian kale

The cooling soil of the month of September is receptive to a row or bed of Siberian kale which is one of America’s favorite greens simply because it can be prepared as a green and made into a salad. It is one of the most winter hardy of all the greens, and also the most tender and flavorful. It can even be harvested when snow is on the ground. An ounce costs a little over two dollars and will plant a 4×8 bed or a 40 foot row. Sow the seed in a furrow about two or three inches deep. Spread a layer of peat moss over the seed and hill up soil on each side of furrow after applying an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Tamp down the soil in the row with a hoe blade for solid soil contact. When they sprout, use a sprinkle can of water mixed with Alaska fish emulsion according to directions on the bottle and pour over the kale. Repeat this a month later. In late October, place a layer of crushed leaves between the rows of kale as a blanket.

Setting out cabbage, collards and broccoli

Cool September soil and also cooling nights make conditions ideal for setting out collards, cabbage, and broccoli. Plants are still plentiful at hardware’s, garden centers seed shops and nurseries. Make sure stems are bluish green and that plants have not damped out or legged out. Set plants in a furrow about five inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow and set the plants about two to two and a half feet apart. Apply a layer of Plant-Tone or Garden-Tone organic vegetable food in the furrow and hill up soil on each side of the furrow. Keep soil hilled up every two weeks. Feed with Plant-Tone or Garden-Tone once a month.

The almanac for month of September 2022

The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. We will be celebrating Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The moon will be full on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The full moon of September will be named “Full Harvest Moon.” Patriot’s Day will be Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Grandparents Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The moon reaches its last quarter on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Autumn begins on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The new moon occurs on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Home Cooking”- Customer: “Mam, do you serve breakfast here?” Waitress: “Yes sir, we do, what will you have?” Customer: “Let me have watery scrambled eggs, some burnt toast and some weak lukewarm coffee.” Waitress: “Well, whatever you say, sir.” Customer: “Are you doing anything while the order is being prepared?” Waitress: “Why, no sir.” Customer: “Then sit here and talk to me I’m home sick!

“Getting older!”- You know you’re getting older when you sit in a rocking chair and can’t get it going. You burn the midnight oil after 8:00 p.m.. You look forward to a dull evening! Your knees buckle when your belt won’t. Your little black book contains names of those that only end in M.D. Your back goes out more than you do. You decide to procrastinate and never get around to it. Dialing long distance makes you tired. You sink your teeth into a steak and they stay there!