In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Thurman Edgar Miller Jr. and Judy Irene Miller to Charles Hunter Vernon and Kathryn Young Vernon; tract Longhill; $214.
– Estate of Mary L. Lawrence, William Joseph Lawrence, Nancy T. Lawrence, Daniel Franklin Lawrence, Thomas Arnold Lawrence, Virginia Faye Bennett, Mary Ann Brannock, Mary L. Lawrence and James R. Bennett to Gidgett Marlene Way; tract one 2 lots and tract two 3/4 acres lot 3 Mount Airy estate of Mary L. Lawrence file 20 E 600; $278.
– BP Capital Partners, LLC to Balogh Properties, LLC; tract one 0.458 acres and tract two 0.576 acres lot 2 PB 36 199 Mount Airy; $0.
– Balogh Properties, LLC to John R. Niemiec and Maranda J. Niemiec; 0.305 acres tract three PB 40 13 Bryan; $14.
– NC Blueline Properties, LLC to Colleen Berry, Anthony Berry, Peggy Simpson and Terrence Simpson; lot 5 PB 41 72 Franklin; $180.
– Clyde W. Bowman, Imogene D. Bowman and Dorothy C. Bowman to Cynthia Denise Parks; quitclaim deed 1.11 acres lot 22 Colonial Woods section I PB 9 170 Eldora; $46.
– Scott Wayne Mooney to Sherron Mooney; quitclain deed lots 37-40 section A Northwood subdivision PB 4 139 Elkin; $0.
– Beulah Whitaker Blalock, Johnny Larry Jones, Beulah Kay Whitaker and Brenda Gay Whitaker to Clint Eric Hill and Darlene Lowe Hill; 1.756 acres PB 40 153 1872 W. Pine Street Mount Airy; $300.
– Federal Financial Services Inc., FFS Services Inc. and FFS Inc. to NC Phase One Healthcare LLC; tract Elkin; $660.
– Alan E. Lyon to Nicholas Floyd Smith, Karleigh M. Tate, Earl Vance Tate and Kimberly H. Tate; 0.048 acres lot 21-A Oak Lane development PB 15 112 and 4.648 acres Elkin; $1,000.
– Mills Ridge Properties, L.L.C. to Richard E. Utt and Amanda S. Utt; 1.003 acres PB 41 41 Mount Airy; $50.
– Gilmer-Smith Foundation, George Thomas Fawcett Jr., Faith Barber Ashby, Paul Graham Patterson and Mary C. Fawcett to Scott M. Coble and Melody Lewis Coble; 0.598 acres PB 41 80 Mount Airy; $770.
– Christopher Nichols, Amy Hiatt Nichols, Brian F. Mauldin and Teresa A. Mauldin to Renee Denise Ramey; .266 acres lots 23-25 East View subdivision PB 3 174 Mount Airy; $130.
– David Tyler Rose, Sydney M. Rose and Sydney M. McCann to Kelley E. Heslep II; lot 6 section 5 Buckingham Estates PB 7 116 Pilot’ $468.
– James Curtis Dunn Jr. and Susan Stanley Dunn to Pansy R. Ford; lot 21 PB 6 16 Dobson; $380.
– Max M. Hunter and Suzanne J. Hunter to Carl E. Bell, Jane L. Bell and Carl Edward Bell Jr.; tract Eldora; $200.
– Gary V. Nohr to Linda S. Leftwich and Douglas Mark Leftwich; 0.104 acres PB 41 110 Mount Airy; $4.
– Linda Kay Beehler and Gary Beehler to Phillip James Mansour; quitclaim deed lot 9 block 2 Crescent Heights subdivision PB 1 210 Mount Airy; $0.
– Joseph Leon Thompson and Amy Lynn Thompson to Jamie Anderson Gammons and Haley Sechrist Gammons; tract one tract and tract two 0.239 acres PB 27 102-103 and PB 34 1 Dobson; $360.
– Terri Lyn Eads to John Stanley Eads; 6.40 acres tract four PB 34 15 Dobson; $0.
– Warren Rowan Properties, LLC to LKTR Properties, LLC portion of lots 62-64 block A Cecil A. property PB 3 61 Mount Airy; $74.
– Donnie Ray Johnson, Dana Johnson and James Robert Holmes to Bonnie L. Gilliam, Mark Lee Burdette IV and James Robert Holmes; lot 2 PB 11 60 Eldora; $170.
– Linda A. Peele to Charlie L. Peele and Lisa T. Peele; tract Mount Airy; $420.
– Ellen T. Garrell to Lyra K. Smitherman; 1.072 acres lot 1 PB 22 11 Long Hill; $479.
– Bill Norman Construction Inc. to Stanley F. Mulcock and Claudia K. Sand; condominium deed unit 26 B Greystone Condominiums bk 1 251, 342, 416-419 and PB 23 134 and 192 and PB 41 46 Mount Airy; $828.
– Helen C. Wall, Billy Gray Wall, Thomas Jeffrey Wall, Joy E. Wall and Susan Evans Wall to Carl David Ward and Linda Lou Ward; tract Mount Airy; $230.
– Earl Vance Tate and Kimberly Holder Tate to William Levi Hiatt and Bailey Grace Hiatt; tract one tract PB 14 184 tract two 1.48 acres tract three 1.75 acres Stewarts Creek; $660.
– Abby Danielle Andrews to Zacchaeus Rex Gregory and Kristen Gregory; .21 acres lots 19-20 W. Fulton subdivision PB 1 20 Mount Airy; $410.
– Bobby Dean Huff Jr. to Benny G. Haynes; tract one 1.337 acres and tract two 680 sq ft Mount Airy; $440.
– Scott Wayne Mooney to Michael Ray Bovender; quitclaim deed lots 33-36 section A Northwood subdivision PB 4 139 A Elkin; $5.
– Billy Ray Surratt, Michelle Leigh Hobbs and Michelle Leigh Hart to Jose Alexis Sanchez Tinajero; tract one 2.557 acres lot 10 and tract two 1 acres lot 9 PB 12 126 South Westfield; $398.
– Estate of Stacy Lee Brown, Peggy Fulk and Stacy Lee Brown to Nelda Spainhour Brown; executors deed tract estate of Stacy Lee Brown 21 E 449; $0.
– Patrick Linville to Carrie Linville; quitclaim deed 1.582 acres Shoals; $0.
– Bobby Wilson and Doris Ann Wilson to Danny Hernandez Banda and Tania Nayelli Maldonado Romero; 10,860 sq ft lot 1 Davis Street subdivision PB 10 77 Mount Airy; $318.
– Mark B. Rogers, Curtis Dean Bowman and Shanda Anne Chappell to Ashley E. Oakley and Austin J. Young; commisioners deed tracts Mount Airy file 22 SP 14; $374.
– Erin E. Kriner and Gordon R. Kriner to Walter Pollard and Stephanie Pollard; lot 1 Land Unlimited, Inc. PB 13 104; $660.
– Thomas C. Flippin, Joseph Ellis Harrelson and Sonja Pauline Harrelson to Vestal Properties, LLC; commisioners deed lots 22-25 V.M. Draughn Lands subdivision PB 6 57 22 SP 11; $154.
– Willie Gray Reece and Alma Eldridge Reece to Cindy Michelle Reece Combs; tract Elkin; $0.
– Ian R. Winscom to BHL Group, LLC; portion of parcel F 7.19 acres Confederate Trail; $90.
– LKTR Properties, LLC to The Moen Family Trust; 1.01 acres; $420.
– Christon Edward Binkley and Tracy Carter Binkley to David E. Mayberry and Gracie M. Mayberry; 23 acres Rockford; $190.