Marriages

September 11, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Casey Aaron Tucker, 45, of Surry County to Amanda Leigh Wall, 45, of Surry County.

– Victor Manuel Sanchez Armenta, 36, of Surry County to Yadira Munoz Martinez, 20, of Surry County.

– Chase Patrick Rathbone, 26, of Wythe County, Virginia, to Dara Leigh Pike, 24, of Wythe County.

– Ryan Anthony Holloway, 33, of Surry County to Maxine Marie Florio, 31, of Surry County.

– Jakob Knight Fletcher Holt, 24, of Surry County to Sadie Marie Hooker, 23, of Surry County.

– Jacob Dale Stanley, 26, of Surry County to Cassandra Layne McHone, 28, of Surry County.

– Justin Steven Johnson, 35, of Wilkes County to Laura Ashley McCann, 36, of Surry County.

– Remington Dale Embry, 18, of Surry County to Alexis Breanna Craddock, 18, of Surry County.

– Nathaniel William Pickett, 27, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Victoria Faith Goad, 25, of Carroll County.

– Warren Chancellor Sizemore, 22, of Surry County to Hailey Victoria Little, 22, of Surry County.

– Michael Raymond Adkins, 40, of Surry County to Christina Michelle Jordan, 37, of Surry County.

– Nathan Daniel Wulk, 24, of Surry County to Kimberly Tatiana Bare, 25, of Surry County.

– Travis James Fleenor, 39, of Surry County to Amy Louise Craft, 34, of Surry County.

– Jonathan Wayne Gwyn, 37, of Surry County to Whitney Renee Riffey, 34, of Surry County.