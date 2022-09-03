Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jonas Garcia, 26, a hispanic male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony conspiracy and felony to sell & deliver cocaine;

• Jennifer Nichole Sawyers, 43, a white female is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and display revoked tag;

• Marbel Garcia Alberto, 34, a hispanic female wanted on probation violations and is on probation for child abuse and driving while impaired level 1;

• Terry Lee Bramlett, 48, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705, or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Gabriel Delgado, 39, a white male wanted for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony financial card fraud, felony identity theft, felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and several additional traffic charges;

• Bobby Lee Hawks, 35, a white male wanted for felony possession of firearm by a felon, felony discharging a firearm in a motor vehicle to incite fear, along with several failure to appear charges including several felonies;

• Sparkle Harris Hughes, 35, a Black female wanted for felony possession of a counterfeit instrument and felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as failure to appear for misdemeanor charges and a criminal summons for worthless check;

• Thomas Michael Watts Jr., 49, a white male wanted for felony identity theft, and felony larceny of chose in action.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.