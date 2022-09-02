Dr. Herber joins Northern Family Medicine

September 2, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Dr. Richard Herber has joined Northern Family Medicine as a board-certified family medicine specialist.

Richard Herber, MD, has joined the medical staff of Northern Regional Hospital to serve as a family medicine physician for outpatients at Northern Family Medicine. Dr. Herber has more than 30 years of clinical practice experience in general adult medicine and pediatric medicine, as well as experience in occupational medicine and urgent care practice in Charleston, South Carolina, and more recently in areas in and around Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

A board-certified Family Medicine specialist, Dr. Herber will be responsible for diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions, as well as referring patients to specialists, as needed. Dr. Herber is excited about joining Northern Family Medicine, a clinic of Northern Regional Hospital.

“I am excited to have Dr. Herber join the Northern Family Medicine team,” said Dr. Danal Snyder, MD, medical director of Northern Family Medicine. “His experience, insight, and enthusiasm toward patient care make him an excellent fit for our busy practice. Welcome, Dr. Herber.”

Dr. Herber’s healthcare journey started at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, now Atrium, Family practice residency. “I started out in local emergency room work in Davie Community Hospital, followed by urgent care work at Romedical Urgent care in Salisbury…as well PrimeCare in Winston-Salem. I began my family medicine career at Kernersville Family Medicine with Novant Health in 1994 and continued at Lewisville Family Medicine in 2001. I then started my own family medicine practice, Old Town Family Medicine, in 2004 which lasted seven years. My family and I moved to Charleston, South Carolina and I worked in urgent care again at Doctor’s Care and Concentra Health for about a year before joining Medical University of South Carolina Family Medicine West Ashely campus in 2013. My family and I returned to the Triad in 2016 at which time I joined Wake Forest Baptist Health… I’m looking forward to a new chapter with Northern Family Medicine next month.”

Drawn to the Pilot Mountain area after his oldest daughter moved to the Westfield area, Dr. Herber and his wife have farmland there. “I chose to continue practicing with Northern Family Medicine due to the uniqueness of the history Northern Regional Hospital (I like the fact that it independently owned/ operated), the personable staff, and management team, as well as the practice model of Northern Family Medicine. It seems to offer patients a more personal,family focused environment. I am looking forward to being a part of that experience,” said Dr. Herber.

When not treating his patients, Dr. Herber might be found listening to and playing various genres of music including classic rock, folk, bluegrass, and Indie music. He plays guitar, piano, some bass guitar, and a little mandolin. He also enjoys various sports, including softball, tennis, golf, and swimming, and plays basketball with his grandson.